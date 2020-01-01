How to share an image to social media

PicMonkey members can share an image to social media or via email with PicMonkey's built-in sharing options, or by saving it to their computers and then sharing.

To share your image using PicMonkey’s sharing options, click the Share button on the left-hand side of the top toolbar.

The Share panel

You’ll notice a number of options in the Share panel. You can share your image to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Flickr, Tumblr, or through Email. If you’d like to include a message, type it in the box that says “Say something” underneath your image. When you’re ready to share your image, click the Do it! button.

If your social media accounts are not yet connected with PicMonkey, you’ll be prompted to connect your accounts when you click any of the social media network buttons in the Share panel. Click the green button that says “Connect with [network name]” and follow the prompts.

To share your image via email, click the Email button in the Share panel. Fill in the fields with your name, your email address, and the email addresses of the people you’d like to send it to. Then click the Do it! button.

After you’ve shared an image

After you’ve shared your image, you’ll see a message with a link to your PicMonkey share page. To view your PicMonkey share page, click “Here’s a link.”

If you’re finished sharing, click the Done button.

If you’d like to share your image to another location, click the Share this to more places button. You’ll be brought back to the share screen, with all of the options in the Share panel.

Copy and save the link at the bottom-left side of the screen, in case you want to delete your PicMonkey share page later. To delete your page, click the link at the very bottom of the page, underneath the Share this to more places button.

When you click the link, you’ll be prompted to confirm that you’d like to delete your share page. Click the Yes, delete button to delete it, or the Cancel button to go back.

Your share page