Change Your Account Email or Password

Log into your account. Click your username in the top right corner and select "Manage My Account."

From here, you can change your first and last name, your job title and the email address associated with your account. For your password, click the "Change password" link at the bottom of the page, then enter in a new password, and click Save.

If you’re having trouble signing in to your account after changing your password, click the forgot your password link when you go to log in. We’ll send a reset link to your account email address within 5-10 minutes and you’ll be able to reset your password.

If your email address and password are both correct, but you're still having issues signing in to PicMonkey, contact our support team.