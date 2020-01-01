We are PicMonkey
We create image editing tools that truly get what it means to compete across digital and real-life domains. Flexibility, collaboration, rapid iteration—all the power and mojo that designers and non-designers alike need to get to awesome, faster.
We help people make things that matter
With 10 billion images made and millions of users in more than 200 countries, PicMonkey has headquarters in Seattle, WA and a worldwide office in Ireland.
Board of Directors
PicMonkey’s trajectory is fueled by Spectrum Equity, a growth equity firm specializing in software-as-a-service companies. Pete Jensen serves on our board, along with independent director Brian McAndrews and founder Jonathan Sposato.