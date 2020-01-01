Facebook + PicMonkey

PicMonkey is perfect for designing Facebook covers, posts, and ads. And you can export directly to Facebook from PicMonkey.

  • 100s of pre-sized design templates

  • 1000s of business graphics 

  • Loads of fonts, textures, and more

Facebook design templates

Our designer-crafted templates are all style — and all substance, too. Use our click-and-replace templates to make Facebook ads, covers, and posts. Then export directly to Facebook or to Facebook Ads Manager.

How to use Facebook templates

1
Choose a template

Select a stylin’ design template from our ginormous library.

2
Replace images

Simply click and replace our pics with yours.

3
Add words & graphics

Replace our text with yours, add a logo or other graphics.

4
Export to Facebook

When your design is ready to go, export directly to Facebook.

How to make a Facebook cover

1. Open Templates from the left toolbar.

2. Type “Facebook Cover” in the search field.

3. Click a template to preview it in the editor.

4. Customize with your own photos, graphics, or text.

A guide to creating covers

We walk you through designing stellar covers, step-by-step, plus design inspo.

Sizes for all types

There are at least four sizes of Facebook covers, we’ve got ‘em all. See sizes and steps for sharing directly to Facebook.

Facebook Ad templates

Make scroll-stopping ads with our templates. Try carousel ad templates (1080x1080 px) to encourage swiping, or try our standard size templates (1200 x 628 px).

Make a Facebook Ad in 4 steps

  1. Open a Facebook Ad template in the editor, or start from scratch with a pre-sized blank canvas

  2. Customize your template or blank canvas by adding text and a background color or pattern. 

  3. Choose from our graphics and add to your ad if you like.

  4. When your design is ready to go, export directly to Facebook Ads Manager.

3 ideas fresh Facebook ads

Design ideas for creating your best ads ever. Plus, proper sizing.

Make multiple versions fast

Use Smart Resize to create versions of your ad for multiple channels. 

Make a Facebook Post in 4 steps

  1. Click “Create New” to open a blank canvas or post template

  2. Swap in stock photos or add your own.

  3. Add text, textures, or graphics and style away.

  4. When finished, share directly to Facebook.

Graphics for Facebook

We have 8,000+ customizable graphics for your designing pleasure. Check out these sets and more:

Want more Facebook insights? Check out

Make beautiful banners

Our in-depth tutorial on making eye-popping banners  will teach you all you need to know. Check it out for inspo but instruction. 

Facebook Business Page tips

There’s a right and a wrong way to trick out your Facebook business page and we’ve got some ideas and tips for making yours shine.

16 ideas for Facebook promo posts

We’ve got so many ideas for making eye-catching marketing posts for Facebook. Stop the scroll with these 16 ideas. 

