PicMonkey Guide to Color
Color choosers, we gotchu! Learn more about color, browse suggestions for colors and color palettes — we have everything you need to make the perfect choice for your next creation.
Color palette generator
Create a color palette from your photo, and then copy the color codes to use them in your designs.
Make a palette
Color theory explained
Tints, shades, and tones, oh my! Use the color wheel to create a color palette for your project.
Color yourself smart
Nailing colors precisely
Learn how to specify colors in your designs using hex codes, color pickers, swatches, and more.
Get color right
Explore the color blue
See more blue colors
Tiffany Blue
#0ABAB5
Teal
#008080
Cyan
#00FFFF
Light Blue
#ADD8E6
Baby Blue
#89CFF0
Royal Blue
#4169E1
Blue
#0000FF
Navy Blue
#000080
Explore the color brown
See more brown colors
Carafe
#362624
Terracotta
#E2725B
Taupe
#483C32
Nude
#E3BC9A
Brown
#964B00
Chocolate
#7B3F00
Tan
#D2B48C
Beige
#F5F5DC
Explore the color green
See more green colors
Olive Green
#BAB86C
Kelly Green
#4CBB17
Neon Green
#39FF14
Green
#008000
Forest Green
#228B22
Lime Green
#32CD32
Emerald Green
#50C878
Seafoam Green
#93E9BE
Explore the color orange
See more orange colors
Red Orange
#FF5349
Salmon
#FA8072
Burnt Sienna
#E97451
Orange
#FF681F
Apricot
#FBCEB1
Burnt Orange
#CC5500
Champagne
#F7E7CE
Peach
#FFE5B4
Explore the color pink
See more pink colors
Coral
#FF7F50
Dusty Rose
#DCAE96
Fuchsia
#FF00FF
Hot Pink
#FF69B4
Rose
#FF007F
Rose Red
#FF033E
Pink
#FFC0CB
Rose Gold
#B76E79
Explore the color purple
See more purple colors
Maroon
#800000
Lavender
#E6E6FA
Violet
#8F00FF
Mauve
#E0B0FF
Purple
#A020F0
Lilac
#C8A2C8
Burgundy
#800020
Puce
#CC8899
Explore the color red
See more red colors
Red
#FF0000
Pastel Red
#FF6961
Cinnabar
#E34234
Scarlet
#FF2400
Orange Red
#FF4500
Berry
#A01641
Crimson
#DC143C
Chili Pepper
#E32227
Explore the color yellow
See more yellow colors
Amber
#FFBF00
Gold
#FFD700
Khaki
#F0E68C
Cream
#FFFDD0
Yellow
#FFFF00
Pastel Yellow
#FDFD96
Ivory
#FFFFF0
Chartreuse
#DFFF00
Explore the color black
See more black colors
Black
#000000
Jet Black
#0A0A0A
Ebony
#555D50
Charcoal
#36454F
Explore the color gray
See more gray colors
Gray
#808080
Silver
#C0C0C0
Pewter
#E9EAEC
Slate
#C0C2C9
Explore the color white
See more white colors
White
#FFFFFF
Off White
#FDFDFD
Whitesmoke
#F5F5F5
Snow
#FFFAFA
