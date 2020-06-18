Colors > Pink

Guide to the Color Pink

Dive deep into the color pink. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Pink
#FFC0CB
Click to copy hex code

Pink color codes

Nail the exact color pink in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FFC0CB
RGBr: 255, g: 192, b: 203
HSLh: 350°, s: 100%, l: 88%
HSVh: 350°, s: 25%, v: 100%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 25%, y: 20%, k: 0%

Pink color palettes

Complementary

#FFC0CB
Click to copy
#C0FFF4
Click to copy

Split Complementary

#C0FFD5
Click to copy
#FFC0CB
Click to copy
#C0EAFF
Click to copy

Triadic

#FFC0CB
Click to copy
#CBFFC0
Click to copy
#C0CBFF
Click to copy

Tetradic

#F4C0FF
Click to copy
#FFC0CB
Click to copy
#CBFFC0
Click to copy
#C0FFF4
Click to copy

Analogous

#F4C0FF
Click to copy
#FFC0EA
Click to copy
#FFC0CB
Click to copy
#FFD5C0
Click to copy
#FFF4C0
Click to copy

Monochromatic

#C00022
Click to copy
#FF012D
Click to copy
#FF4162
Click to copy
#FF8096
Click to copy
#FFC0CB
Click to copy

Colors similar to pink

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color pink in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, pink is made of 100% red, 75% green, and 80% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 25% magenta, 20% yellow, 0% black.

Explore more pink colors

Baby Pink
#F4C2C2
Rose Quartz
#F7CAC9
Tiger Lily
#DB8780
Melon
#FDBCB4
Scallop Seashell
#F7D6D0
Coral
#FF7F50
Dusty Rose
#DCAE96
Fuchsia
#FF00FF
Hot Pink
#FF69B4
Rose
#FF007F
Rosewater
#EDAEC0
Rose Red
#FF033E
Pink
#FFC0CB
Rose Gold
#B76E79
Light Pink
#FFB6C1
Watermelon
#FD4659
Blush Pink
#FE828C

Why use PicMonkey for your colorful designs?

Minimal learning curve

Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start creating spectacular designs immediately, no matter your skill level.

Extensive feature set

Start with a professionally designed template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.

So much for so little

Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.

See how PicMonkey can help you make pro designs

Design templatesStock photosGraphic shapesBackground eraserCloud storageBrand kitPhoto effectsText layouts

Ready to make something colorful? Put our design and photo editing tools to work for you.