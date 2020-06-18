Colors > Pink > Rose Gold

Guide to the Color Rose Gold

Dive deep into the color rose gold. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Rose Gold
#B76E79
Rose gold color codes

Nail the exact color rose gold in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#B76E79
RGBr: 183, g: 110, b: 121
HSLh: 351°, s: 34%, l: 57%
HSVh: 351°, s: 40%, v: 72%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 40%, y: 34%, k: 28%

Rose gold color palettes

Complementary

#B76E79
#6EB7AC
Split Complementary

#6EB787
#B76E79
#6E9EB7
Triadic

#B76E79
#79B76E
#6E79B7
Tetradic

#AC6EB7
#B76E79
#79B76E
#6EB7AC
Analogous

#AC6EB7
#B76E9E
#B76E79
#B7876E
#B7AC6E
Monochromatic

#6F373F
#994C58
#B76E79
#CC99A0
#E1C3C8
Colors similar to rose gold

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color rose gold in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, rose gold is made of 72% red, 43% green, and 47% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 40% magenta, 34% yellow, 28% black.

