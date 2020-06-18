Colors > Pink > Tiger Lily

Guide to the Color Tiger Lily

Dive deep into the color tiger lily. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Tiger Lily
#DB8780
Tiger lily color codes

Nail the exact color tiger lily in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#DB8780
RGBr: 219, g: 135, b: 128
HSLh: 5°, s: 56%, l: 68%
HSVh: 5°, s: 42%, v: 86%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 38%, y: 42%, k: 14%

Tiger lily color palettes

Complementary

#DB8780
#80D4DB
Split Complementary

#80DBB5
#DB8780
#80A6DB
Triadic

#DB8780
#80DB87
#8780DB
Tetradic

#DB80D4
#DB8780
#80DB87
#80D4DB
Analogous

#DB80D4
#DB80A7
#DB8780
#DBB580
#D4DB80
Monochromatic

#792922
#AB3A30
#CD584E
#DB8780
#E9B6B2
Colors similar to tiger lily

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color tiger lily in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, tiger lily is made of 86% red, 53% green, and 50% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 38% magenta, 42% yellow, 14% black.

Explore more pink colors

See more pink colors
Baby Pink
#F4C2C2
Rose Quartz
#F7CAC9
Tiger Lily
#DB8780
Melon
#FDBCB4
Scallop Seashell
#F7D6D0
Coral
#FF7F50
Dusty Rose
#DCAE96
Fuchsia
#FF00FF
Hot Pink
#FF69B4
Rose
#FF007F
Rosewater
#EDAEC0
Rose Red
#FF033E
Pink
#FFC0CB
Rose Gold
#B76E79
Light Pink
#FFB6C1
Watermelon
#FD4659
Blush Pink
#FE828C

