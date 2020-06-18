Colors > Brown > Terracotta

Guide to the Color Terracotta

Dive deep into the color terracotta. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Terracotta
#E2725B
Click to copy hex code

Terracotta color codes

Nail the exact color terracotta in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#E2725B
RGBr: 226, g: 114, b: 91
HSLh: 10°, s: 70%, l: 62%
HSVh: 10°, s: 60%, v: 89%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 50%, y: 60%, k: 11%

Terracotta color palettes

Complementary

#E2725B
Click to copy
#5BCBE2
Click to copy

Split Complementary

#5BE2B5
Click to copy
#E2725B
Click to copy
#5B88E2
Click to copy

Triadic

#E2725B
Click to copy
#5BE272
Click to copy
#725BE2
Click to copy

Tetradic

#E25BCB
Click to copy
#E2725B
Click to copy
#5BE272
Click to copy
#5BCBE2
Click to copy

Analogous

#E25BCB
Click to copy
#E25B87
Click to copy
#E2725B
Click to copy
#E2B65B
Click to copy
#CBE25B
Click to copy

Monochromatic

#6B2213
Click to copy
#A1331C
Click to copy
#D74426
Click to copy
#E2725B
Click to copy
#ECA191
Click to copy

Colors similar to terracotta

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color terracotta in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, terracotta is made of 89% red, 45% green, and 36% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 50% magenta, 60% yellow, 11% black.

Explore more brown colors

See more brown colors
Carafe
#362624
Terracotta
#E2725B
Taupe
#483C32
Nude
#E3BC9A
Brown
#964B00
Chocolate
#7B3F00
Tan
#D2B48C
Sand Dollar
#C2B280
Beige
#F5F5DC

Why use PicMonkey for your colorful designs?

Minimal learning curve

Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start creating spectacular designs immediately, no matter your skill level.

Extensive feature set

Start with a professionally designed template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.

So much for so little

Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.

See how PicMonkey can help you make pro designs

Design templatesStock photosGraphic shapesBackground eraserCloud storageBrand kitPhoto effectsText layouts

Ready to make something colorful? Put our design and photo editing tools to work for you.