If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, terracotta is made of 89% red, 45% green, and 36% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 50% magenta, 60% yellow, 11% black.