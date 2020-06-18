Colors > Red > Pastel Red

Guide to the Color Pastel Red

Dive deep into the color pastel red. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Pastel Red
#FF6961
Pastel red color codes

Nail the exact color pastel red in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FF6961
RGBr: 255, g: 105, b: 97
HSLh: 3°, s: 100%, l: 69%
HSVh: 3°, s: 62%, v: 100%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 59%, y: 62%, k: 0%

Pastel red color palettes

Complementary

#FF6961
#61F7FF
Split Complementary

#61FFB8
#FF6961
#61A8FF
Triadic

#FF6961
#61FF69
#6961FF
Tetradic

#FF61F7
#FF6961
#61FF69
#61F7FF
Analogous

#FF61F7
#FF61A8
#FF6961
#FFB861
#F7FF61
Monochromatic

#A10800
#E10B00
#FF2C21
#FF6961
#FFA6A1
Colors similar to pastel red

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color pastel red in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, pastel red is made of 100% red, 41% green, and 38% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 59% magenta, 62% yellow, 0% black.

Explore more red colors

Red
#FF0000
Pastel Red
#FF6961
Cinnabar
#E34234
Scarlet
#FF2400
Orange Red
#FF4500
Berry
#A01641
Crimson
#DC143C
Chili Pepper
#E32227

