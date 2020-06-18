Colors > Red > Scarlet

Guide to the Color Scarlet

Dive deep into the color scarlet. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Scarlet
#FF2400
Scarlet color codes

Nail the exact color scarlet in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FF2400
RGBr: 255, g: 36, b: 0
HSLh: 8°, s: 100%, l: 50%
HSVh: 8°, s: 100%, v: 100%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 86%, y: 100%, k: 0%

Scarlet color palettes

Complementary

#FF2400
#00DBFF
Split Complementary

#00FFA4
#FF2400
#005BFF
Triadic

#FF2400
#00FF24
#2400FF
Tetradic

#FF00DB
#FF2400
#00FF24
#00DBFF
Analogous

#FF00DB
#FF005B
#FF2400
#FFA400
#DBFF00
Monochromatic

#801200
#BF1B00
#FF2400
#FF5B40
#FF9280
Colors similar to scarlet

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color scarlet in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, scarlet is made of 100% red, 14% green, and 0% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 86% magenta, 100% yellow, 0% black.

Explore more red colors

Red
#FF0000
Pastel Red
#FF6961
Cinnabar
#E34234
Scarlet
#FF2400
Orange Red
#FF4500
Berry
#A01641
Crimson
#DC143C
Chili Pepper
#E32227

