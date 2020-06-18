Colors > Red > Chili Pepper

Guide to the Color Chili Pepper

Dive deep into the color chili pepper. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Chili Pepper
#E32227
Chili pepper color codes

Nail the exact color chili pepper in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#E32227
RGBr: 227, g: 34, b: 39
HSLh: 358°, s: 78%, l: 51%
HSVh: 358°, s: 85%, v: 89%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 85%, y: 83%, k: 11%

Chili pepper color palettes

Complementary

#E32227
#22E3DE
Split Complementary

#22E37D
#E32227
#2288E3
Triadic

#E32227
#27E322
#2227E3
Tetradic

#DE22E3
#E32227
#27E322
#22E3DE
Analogous

#DE22E3
#E32288
#E32227
#E37D22
#E3DE22
Monochromatic

#760F12
#AF161A
#E32227
#EA5B5E
#F19396
Colors similar to chili pepper

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color chili pepper in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, chili pepper is made of 89% red, 13% green, and 15% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 85% magenta, 83% yellow, 11% black.

