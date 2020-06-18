Colors > Pink > Rose Red

Guide to the Color Rose Red

Dive deep into the color rose red. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Rose Red
#FF033E
Rose red color codes

Nail the exact color rose red in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FF033E
RGBr: 255, g: 3, b: 62
HSLh: 346°, s: 100%, l: 51%
HSVh: 346°, s: 99%, v: 100%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 99%, y: 76%, k: 0%

Rose red color palettes

Complementary

#FF033E
#03FFC4
Split Complementary

#03FF46
#FF033E
#03BCFF
Triadic

#FF033E
#3EFF03
#033EFF
Tetradic

#C403FF
#FF033E
#3EFF03
#03FFC4
Analogous

#C403FF
#FF03BC
#FF033E
#FF4603
#FFC403
Monochromatic

#83001F
#C2002D
#FF033E
#FF436F
#FF83A0
Colors similar to rose red

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color rose red in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, rose red is made of 100% red, 1% green, and 24% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 99% magenta, 76% yellow, 0% black.

Explore more pink colors

See more pink colors
Baby Pink
#F4C2C2
Rose Quartz
#F7CAC9
Tiger Lily
#DB8780
Melon
#FDBCB4
Scallop Seashell
#F7D6D0
Coral
#FF7F50
Dusty Rose
#DCAE96
Fuchsia
#FF00FF
Hot Pink
#FF69B4
Rose
#FF007F
Rosewater
#EDAEC0
Rose Red
#FF033E
Pink
#FFC0CB
Rose Gold
#B76E79
Light Pink
#FFB6C1
Watermelon
#FD4659
Blush Pink
#FE828C

