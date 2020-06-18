Colors > Pink > Rosewater

Guide to the Color Rosewater

Dive deep into the color rosewater. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Rosewater
#EDAEC0
Rosewater color codes

Nail the exact color rosewater in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#EDAEC0
RGBr: 237, g: 174, b: 192
HSLh: 343°, s: 64%, l: 81%
HSVh: 343°, s: 27%, v: 93%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 27%, y: 19%, k: 7%

Rosewater color palettes

Complementary

#EDAEC0
#AEEDDB
Split Complementary

#AEEDBC
#EDAEC0
#AEDFED
Triadic

#EDAEC0
#C0EDAE
#AEC0ED
Tetradic

#DBAEED
#EDAEC0
#C0EDAE
#AEEDDB
Analogous

#DBAEED
#EDAEDF
#EDAEC0
#EDBCAE
#EDDBAE
Monochromatic

#801C39
#B42850
#D6466F
#E17A97
#EDAEC0
Colors similar to rosewater

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color rosewater in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, rosewater is made of 93% red, 68% green, and 75% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 27% magenta, 19% yellow, 7% black.

Explore more pink colors

Baby Pink
#F4C2C2
Rose Quartz
#F7CAC9
Tiger Lily
#DB8780
Melon
#FDBCB4
Scallop Seashell
#F7D6D0
Coral
#FF7F50
Dusty Rose
#DCAE96
Fuchsia
#FF00FF
Hot Pink
#FF69B4
Rose
#FF007F
Rosewater
#EDAEC0
Rose Red
#FF033E
Pink
#FFC0CB
Rose Gold
#B76E79
Light Pink
#FFB6C1
Watermelon
#FD4659
Blush Pink
#FE828C

