Colors > Pink > Watermelon

Guide to the Color Watermelon

Dive deep into the color watermelon. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Watermelon
#FD4659
Watermelon color codes

Nail the exact color watermelon in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FD4659
RGBr: 253, g: 70, b: 89
HSLh: 354°, s: 98%, l: 63%
HSVh: 354°, s: 72%, v: 99%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 72%, y: 65%, k: 1%

Watermelon color palettes

Complementary

#FD4659
#46FDEA
Split Complementary

#46FD8F
#FD4659
#46B5FD
Triadic

#FD4659
#59FD46
#4659FD
Tetradic

#EA46FD
#FD4659
#59FD46
#46FDEA
Analogous

#EA46FD
#FD46B4
#FD4659
#FD8E46
#FDEA46
Monochromatic

#82010F
#C10216
#FC0720
#FD4659
#FE8592
Colors similar to watermelon

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color watermelon in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, watermelon is made of 99% red, 27% green, and 35% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 72% magenta, 65% yellow, 1% black.

Explore more pink colors

Baby Pink
#F4C2C2
Rose Quartz
#F7CAC9
Tiger Lily
#DB8780
Melon
#FDBCB4
Scallop Seashell
#F7D6D0
Coral
#FF7F50
Dusty Rose
#DCAE96
Fuchsia
#FF00FF
Hot Pink
#FF69B4
Rose
#FF007F
Rosewater
#EDAEC0
Rose Red
#FF033E
Pink
#FFC0CB
Rose Gold
#B76E79
Light Pink
#FFB6C1
Watermelon
#FD4659
Blush Pink
#FE828C

