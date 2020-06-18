Colors > Pink > Fuchsia

Guide to the Color Fuchsia

Dive deep into the color fuchsia. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Fuchsia
#FF00FF
Fuchsia color codes

Nail the exact color fuchsia in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#FF00FF
RGBr: 255, g: 0, b: 255
HSLh: 300°, s: 100%, l: 50%
HSVh: 300°, s: 100%, v: 100%
CMYKc: 0%, m: 100%, y: 0%, k: 0%

Fuchsia color palettes

Complementary

#FF00FF
#00FF00
Split Complementary

#80FF00
#FF00FF
#00FF80
Triadic

#FF00FF
#FFFF00
#00FFFF
Tetradic

#0000FF
#FF00FF
#FFFF00
#00FF00
Analogous

#0000FF
#8000FF
#FF00FF
#FF0080
#FF0000
Monochromatic

#80007F
#BF00BF
#FF00FF
#FF40FF
#FF80FF
Colors similar to fuchsia

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color fuchsia in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, fuchsia is made of 100% red, 0% green, and 100% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 0% cyan, 100% magenta, 0% yellow, 0% black.

Explore more pink colors

Baby Pink
#F4C2C2
Rose Quartz
#F7CAC9
Tiger Lily
#DB8780
Melon
#FDBCB4
Scallop Seashell
#F7D6D0
Coral
#FF7F50
Dusty Rose
#DCAE96
Fuchsia
#FF00FF
Hot Pink
#FF69B4
Rose
#FF007F
Rosewater
#EDAEC0
Rose Red
#FF033E
Pink
#FFC0CB
Rose Gold
#B76E79
Light Pink
#FFB6C1
Watermelon
#FD4659
Blush Pink
#FE828C

