If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, blue purple is made of 54% red, 17% green, and 89% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 39% cyan, 81% magenta, 0% yellow, 11% black.