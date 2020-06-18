Colors > Purple > Light Purple

Guide to the Color Light Purple

Dive deep into the color light purple. Find color palettes, get the codes for adding ’em to your designs—explore your color-dreaming heart out.
Light Purple
#B19CD9
Click to copy hex code

Light purple color codes

Nail the exact color light purple in your design by using the code from any one of these systems for color identification.

Hex#B19CD9
RGBr: 177, g: 156, b: 217
HSLh: 261°, s: 45%, l: 73%
HSVh: 261°, s: 28%, v: 85%
CMYKc: 18%, m: 28%, y: 0%, k: 15%

Light purple color palettes

Complementary

#B19CD9
Click to copy
#C4D99C
Click to copy

Split Complementary

#D9CF9C
Click to copy
#B19CD9
Click to copy
#A6D99C
Click to copy

Triadic

#B19CD9
Click to copy
#D9B19C
Click to copy
#9CD9B1
Click to copy

Tetradic

#9CC4D9
Click to copy
#B19CD9
Click to copy
#D9B19C
Click to copy
#C4D99C
Click to copy

Analogous

#9CC4D9
Click to copy
#9CA5D9
Click to copy
#B19CD9
Click to copy
#CF9CD9
Click to copy
#D99CC4
Click to copy

Monochromatic

#4E3283
Click to copy
#6A44B1
Click to copy
#8D6EC7
Click to copy
#B19CD9
Click to copy
#D5CAEB
Click to copy

Colors similar to light purple

Looking for something similar but just a titch different? Try some of these beauties:

The color light purple in percentages

If you're identifying color for pretty much anything digital, you're working in an RGB colorspace. If the project you're working on requires percentage representation, light purple is made of 69% red, 61% green, and 85% blue.

If you're identifying color for a print project, you're most likely using a CMYK colorspace—the percentages are 18% cyan, 28% magenta, 0% yellow, 15% black.

Explore more purple colors

See more purple colors
Maroon
#800000
Coffee Pot
#A49393
Marsala
#B57170
Cognac
#9A463D
Lavender
#E6E6FA
Blue Iris
#5A4FCF
Purple Haze
#7D7098
Light Purple
#B19CD9
Blue Purple
#8A2BE2
Violet
#8F00FF
Mauve
#E0B0FF
Purple
#A020F0
Lilac
#C8A2C8
Orchid
#DA70D6
Dark Purple
#871F78
Lily
#C19FB3
Mulberry
#C54B8C
Eggplant
#614051
Raspberry
#E30B5D
Burgundy
#800020
Puce
#CC8899
Bordeaux
#4C1C24
Merlot
#73343A

Why use PicMonkey for your colorful designs?

Minimal learning curve

Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start creating spectacular designs immediately, no matter your skill level.

Extensive feature set

Start with a professionally designed template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.

So much for so little

Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.

See how PicMonkey can help you make pro designs

Design templatesStock photosGraphic shapesBackground eraserCloud storageBrand kitPhoto effectsText layouts

Ready to make something colorful? Put our design and photo editing tools to work for you.