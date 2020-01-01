YouTube + PicMonkey

PicMonkey is perfect for designing YouTube thumbnails, banners, and more. And you can export directly to YouTube from PicMonkey.

  • Loads of fonts, textures, and more

YouTube design templates

Our designer-crafted templates are all style — and all substance, too. Use our click-and-replace templates to make YouTube Thumbnails and YouTube Covers. Then export directly to your YouTube channel.

How to use YouTube templates

1
Choose a template

Select a stylin’ design template from our ginormous library.

2
Replace images

Simply click and replace our pics with yours.

3
Add words & graphics

Replace our text with yours, add a logo or other graphics.

4
Export to YouTube

When your design is ready to go, export directly to YouTube.

Make a YouTube thumbnail in 4 steps

  1. Open a thumbnail template in the editor, or start from scratch with a pre-sized blank canvas

  2. Customize your template or blank canvas by adding text and a background color or pattern. 

  3. Choose from our graphics, add to your thumbnail.

  4. When your design is ready to go, export directly to YouTube

YouTube thumbnail tutorial

Make branded thumbnails easily with this easy-to-follow guide.

Fresh ideas for thumbnails

Design ideas for creating your best thumbnails ever. Plus, proper sizing.

YouTube thumbnail templates

Make your YouTube channel stand out in style by organizing your vids with great thumbnail images. Try a designer-crafted template to create YouTube thumbnails quickly.

Graphics for YouTube

How to make a YouTube Banner

  1. Open Templates from the left toolbar.

  2. Type “YouTube Banner” in the search field.

  3. Click a template to preview it in the editor.

  4. Customize with your own photos, graphics, or text.

Guide to creating banners

We walk you through designing stellar channel art, step-by-step. Plus, safe areas, guidelines, and design tips for perfect banners.

Right sizes + direct exporting

It’s the nitty-gritty details for making and exporting perfect YouTube channel art. See sizes and steps for directly sharing your designs to YouTube.

Share directly to YouTube

When you’re done designing the perfect thumbnail or banner, you can export them directly to your YouTube channel from PicMonkey.

Make a YouTube logo in 4 steps

  1. Click “Create New” to open a blank canvas or logo template.

  2. Add graphics and style your text. Drop shadow? Outline? Curved text? Brand colors? Up to you!

  3. Make your background transparent so it looks good over any image or video, and be sure to save as a PNG.

  4. Add your logo to your channel art and videos. Boom! Your channel is uniquely branded.

Want more YouTube insights? Check out:

Thumbnail maker tips

Our in-depth tutorial on making eye-popping thumbnails will teach you all you need to know. Easy instructions will help your channel go from ordinary to organized in moments.

YouTube for your business

Tips and info for optimizing your YouTube channel for business—whether YouTubing is your biz, or you use it as a marketing tool, we can help you with all the details.

Add graphics to your videos

Give your videos more flare and visual interest by adding attention-grabbing title cards and gorgeous graphics. We’ll show you how them specifically for your videos.

