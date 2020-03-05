Current YouTube Image Sizes Made Easy

Designing branded art for your YouTube channel is a must when you want to establish yourself as a serious content creator. Make your main channel page look cohesive with right-sized page covers and thumbnails, both of which you can easily create in PicMonkey with our templates, graphics, and editing tools. Plus, when you're finished you can export directly to YouTube. How cool is that?

In this article we'll learn:

YouTube images sizes and formats for 2020

Social media image typeDimensions in pixels
YouTube Banner / Cover 2560 x 1440
YouTube Thumbnail 1280 x 720
YouTube Channel icon 800 x 800
YouTube Display Ad 300 x 250
YouTube Display Ad Long 300 x 60
YouTube Overlay Ad 480 x 70

Make YouTube thumbnails and banners with a template

In PicMonkey we've already got the right sizes for YouTube ready to go! Browse our template library to start designing your channel art. And be sure to read our in-depth design tutorials that will help you create like a pro.

Design a YouTube cover with a template

Design a YouTube thumbnail with a template

How to export directly to YouTube

You can share your YouTube thumbnails or channel banners (a.k.a. covers or banners) directly from the PicMonkey editor to YouTube. To do this you must:

  1. Have a verified YouTube account. If you do not, this feature will not work for you. Learn more: Verify your YouTube account (via Google support)

  2. Connect to your YouTube account from PicMonkey. You will be prompted to do this when you select the YouTube option from the Share drop-down menu. 

  3. Your thumbnail or channel banner must be the right size, or else the option to export will be grayed out.

For detailed step-by-step help on exporting from PicMonkey to YouTube, please see: Sharing to YouTube as a Thumbnail or Banner in our support section.

