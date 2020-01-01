PicMonkey Mobile App

Create stunning branded images for social posts, banners, shop icons, and more with PicMonkey’s free photo editing and design mobile app.

Easy-peasy design tools

Pre-set social media sizes. We have blank canvases in all social sizes for a perfect fit every time.

So many fonts. Put ’em on a curve, add a shadow, apply textures, and adjust spacing.

Have fun with graphics. Choose from loads of overlays to match your vibe.

Powerful, portable photo editing

Create scroll-stopping photos. Get all the eyeballs by touching up portraits and adding striking effects like Light Leaks and Pink Fog.

Automatically remove backgrounds. Our smart Cutout tool gives you quick control over what’s in and out of your photo

Do more on the desktop. Want even more options? Get integrated storage and editable layers with a PicMonkey subscription.

Explore all the powerful features on PicMonkey.com
