Create Designs with the PicMonkey Mobile App

How powerful would you feel if you knew you could create pro-level graphic designs using just your finger tips? Well, friends, we’ve been at it again in the ol’ Monkey tinker shop and we’re excited to present to you… *drumrollplease* …design creation! In the free PicMonkey mobile app!

Here’s a quick video tutorial to show you this bad boy in action. Or, skip ahead to read what’s in store.

Set up your canvas

To get started with your design in the PicMonkey app, tap the blue plus sign on the app’s home screen. Then tap Design.

You’ll have the option of scrolling through dozens of preset sizes including canvases sized specially for:

  • Facebook

  • Pinterest

  • Instagram

  • Twitter

  • LinkedIn

  • Snapchat

  • YouTube

  • Etsy

You can also choose your own canvas size and select from dozens of beautiful patterns or solid colors.

Lastly, you’ll pick the color that you want your canvas to be. We have dozens of presets including one transparent canvas (for all your logo-making needs) and if none of those are quite doing it for you, you can also add your own color by swiping a color wheel, adding a hex code, or selecting an RGB value.

Once you’ve picked your color, tap Next in the top right corner.

Add design elements

Once you have your canvas set up, you can start adding some fun elements like text and stickers. Plus, with add your own stickers, you can add almost anything, including logos and photos. To add your own stickers, tap Stickers. From Photos, you can add any photo that you have saved on your phone to your canvas, and if you tap Hub you can add any image that you have saved in Hub. You can further customize your stickers by tapping the Erase button and erasing them.

Did we mention that text and stickers now come with an eyedropper tool? This handy contraption lets you pull color from anywhere on your canvas and use it in your text and stickers.

One last thing: if it’s starting to feel a little bit crowded on your canvas and you want to be able to layer your text and stickers over or under one another, just tap an item and use the arrows that appear on the right side of your screen to move them up or down a layer.

Happy creating!

The possibilities are endless with PicMonkey.
Start your free trial!

Tanya is a copywriter at PicMonkey, a company that has greatly improved her life by allowing her to Zombify her friends and Santa-ify her enemies. A native Seattleite, she dreams of one day being a contestant on The Price Is Right.

Categories: Mobile App, Photo Editing & Design
Tags: Design, Mobile App

Related Articles

Top 10 Reasons PicMonkey Is Better Than Photoshop
Does Photoshop make your head spin and your wallet weep? Check out why PicMonkey is just plain better than Photoshop.
Hub and Mobile are Better Together
This tutorial walks through two of PicMonkey's latest features – Hub and mobile – showing you how to get the most out of this dynamic duo.
Make a Circle Image in 4 Easy Steps
Crop a circle image out of your pics for buttons, avatars, and more.
How to Resize an Image Like a Pro
Learn how to resize an image by cropping, resizing, or using Smart Resize.