With the newest iOS 14 update, Apple gives iPhone users a fun new array of creative options for making a home screen as unique as you are. Instead of using an app icon's default cover, you can now change it to be anything you want. This means you can do a whole coordinated fall theme—think leaves and pumpkins for app icons with an orangish watercolor wallpaper behind it all. Or how about your favorite shoes, or abstract symbols, animals, vegetables, minerals! The list goes on. Check out this video to learn how to customize your iOS 14 home screen, and then continue below for SO. MUCH. INSPO.

PicMonkey’s thousands of graphics are perfect for designing a cohesive look on your iPhone home screen, and our textures are ideal for creating beautiful wallpapers to go behind. Here are some ideas for customizing your iPhone screen.

Black and white and aesthetic all over

If your aesthetic is minimal, no-frills, and all-business then go for a black and white home screen theme. Here we used graphics from the Infodoodles set to keep a bit of fun in the look, and paired them with a script font, Crystal Sky, that adds that bit of extra you can't live without.

Graphics: Infodoodles

Somewhere over the pastel rainbow

Get this soft and sublime look when you pastel-ify the rainbow. Primary colors are lovely and all, but sometimes you want a color palette to soothe you and this is the right vibe to accomplish it with pink, lilac, soft yellows and oranges, and mint green.

Graphic sets used in this design:

Social Media: Hundreds of icons for all your most-used apps like Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and more

App Icons: All the usual suspects you know from iPhone, but waaaaay cuter

Geometric Forms: Angular, iconic, shapes and patterns to add visual interest

Go green with sweet succulents

Who doesn't love a succulent? Not you, plant momma, so load up your home screen with rows of greenery. Not so much into succulents? That's cool, too, because we have loads of other botanical graphics like Tropical Leaves, Tropical Flowers, Sunflowers, and so much more in the Nature category.

Graphic set used in this design:

Succulents & Such: Potted plants galore—and guess what? You can customize our graphics by changing the colors so if blue and terracotta planters aren't your thing, make 'em pink and green. You do you.

Say it loud with text appeal

Text art is all the rage, and it's no wonder when there are so many beautiful fonts out there. Choose a font that matches your aesthetic, but one that you can still read when its teeny, and customize your home screen with words. Here we incorporated a cool dark-to-light ombre look across our icons.

Graphic sets used in this design:

Hand Drawn: More of a style than a category, browse our bajillions of drawn graphics

Organic Blobs: Mighty morphing shapes for a natural-mod look

Social Media: Hundreds of icons for all your most-used apps like Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and more

Moon & Stars: Celestial clip art for all your outta-this-world ideas

Clean Green: A set of the eco-friendliest stickers you ever did meet

You better werk this branded look

Bring your branding to your home screen when you customize your iPhone using your own professional aesthetic. PicMonkey's Brand Kit feature, available to Pro Subscribers, lets you easily store all your favorite graphics, colors, logos, templates, and fonts to they're always at your fingertips.

Graphic sets used in this design:

Influencer Office: Because your WFH set-up is super stylish like you

Get groovy with design bundles

PicMonkey's design bundles take all the guesswork out of good design because we've already matched everything up for you with our aesthetic themes—fonts and graphics that go together, colors and templates that jive, and so on. Browse all the themes to see what fits you best.

Aesthetic theme used in this design:

Line & Groove: A collection of hand drawn figures, organic line drawings, and fall-friendly colors

Go old skool with a rad retro aesthetic

For a totally tubular theme, combine our 80's-themed graphics with neon gradient textures, and Web 1.0 notification windows. Your fanny pack is gonna be super psyched with this gnarly aesthetic.

Graphic sets used in this design:

I Want My MTV: Big hair, boomboxes, mix tapes, and leg warmers—way bogus! Not!

Supa Fresh: OMG dude, these rad 90's stickers are so fresh

Notification Windows: Take back the pop-up window with a message of your own

Simple Cursors: Cursor icons from back in the 8-bit days

Pumpkin spice-y fall idea

What is it about fall that makes us want to get hella hygge? Perhaps the crisp air begging for a warm throw blanket? Or all those carbalicious apple cider donuts we just ate? Whatever it is, your home screen wants in on the action so pumpkin it out, add leaves, and make it glow with orange-brown hues.

Graphic sets used in this theme:

Fall Harvest: Get all up in your fall feels with artsy gourds, mushrooms, leaves, and logs

App Icons: All the usual suspects you know from iPhone, but waaaaay cuter

Social Media: Hundreds of icons for all your most-used apps like Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and more

Cozy up with this winter home screen aesthetic

Celebrate the chillest season with a festive phone. Use any of our seasonal graphics that are perfect for whatever holiday you celebrate. We added a little shiny Foil Texture to this theme, and mixed up three fonts that go together like a trio of French hens.

Graphic sets used in this theme:

Snowflakes: Every one is an unique masterpiece, just like your home screen design

Polaroid Frames: Vintage Polaroid frames to give your widgets that just-snapped look

Make a phone wallpaper background to match!

Use textures, solid colors, stock photos, or your own pics!

Creating a custom wallpaper background for your phone is easier than you think! We’ll walk you through the steps for how to make one on desktop or in the PicMonkey mobile app.

How to make a wallpaper background at PicMonkey.com:

Click Create new and start from a blank canvas. Referencing the screen size table below, enter your phone’s dimensions in the upper right corner. Click Make it!

iPhone model Screen size dimensions iPhone 11 828 x 1792 px iPhone 11 Pro 1125 x 2436 px iPhone 11 Pro Max 1242 x 2688 px iPhone SE, 8, 7, 6s, 6 750 x 1334 px iPhone X 1125 x 2436 px iPhone 8 Plus, 7 Plus, 6 Plus 1080 x 1920 px

3. Customize your blank canvas by changing the color, applying a texture, or making it into a photo.

4. Download your finished wallpaper, or save to your camera roll on your phone.

Use color, photos, or textures for your phone wallpaper

You can change the color of your wallpaper using the Background palette.

Replace the background with a photo. Use your own, or choose from our stock photo library of millions and millions of options. Try searching for “background” or “aesthetic background” or “abstract” for a photo-real pic.

Or apply a texture to the background like Gradient, Marble, Glitter, Wood, Space, and so many more. Go to Textures on the left toolbar, browse for one you like, adjust it if you wanna, and then click Apply.

The final step is to download your new wallpaper to use on your phone. If you have the PicMonkey mobile app you can just grab it from your stored images there in Hub when you’re on your phone. Otherwise, email or airdrop to yourself.

Make a phone wallpaper on the PicMonkey mobile app

How to create phone wallpaper in the PicMonkey mobile app: