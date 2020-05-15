Posts tagged with ‘Design Tips’
Get an Exact Color Using Color Pickers, Hex Codes, and More
Red is red, but is this red really red? Learn how to specify an exact color in your designs.
Create an Infographic — Five Popular Styles
Making infographics can be simple: Follow our tips and learn how to make infographics 5 different wa...
16 Facebook Post Ideas to Polish Your Presence
Make way for loads of Facebook post idea inspo! From promo to nostalgia to collage style, we'll show...
DIY Business Cards, Logos + More for Small Business
Step-by-step details for small business owners on how to make DIY business cards, logos and website ...
4 PicMonkey Users We Love on Instagram
We love our customers at PicMonkey! Check out the designs by these four Instagrammers and we'll tell...
Make Quality Video Graphics to Level-Up Your YouTube Videos
Snazzify your videos with custom graphics! We'll show ya how in this tutorial.
Choosing a Color Palette for Your Marketing Materials
Wanna know why colors matter, and how to choose the right ones for your marketing materials? Then ch...
Propaganda Posters From All Over the World to Inspire Your Design
Propaganda posters can inspire even non-evil designers. We show you how with a roundup of state-sanc...
Printable Garage Sale Signs and Tips
Clean out your closets and put some extra cash in your wallet with these printable garage sale signs...
Designs Made Better with Just 5 Tweaks
Three designs enter. Three designs leave. But when they leave, they've been transformed with just fi...