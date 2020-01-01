PicMonkey Upcoming Events

Join PicMonkey at an exciting upcoming event. Learn about small business marketing at a free webinar, or come to a meet-up to talk about design (and score some sweet swag).

Boss Up Networking Event

FEBRUARY 20 | SANTA MONICA

Calling all bosses to meet up at Boss Up: Santa Monica for an inspiring evening of wine, nibbles, and a panel of fierce female speakers full of ideas for helping your business succeed. 

Create & Cultivate

FEBRUARY 22 | LOS ANGELES

Join PicMonkey at the chicest conference for women who work. We’ll be in Los Angeles demonstrating why PicMonkey is the perfect choice for your marketing and branding needs.

Video from Previous Events

Get Freelance Clients & Get Paid

Tia Meyers of Freelancing Females, shares advice for a successful freelancing career.

Intentional & Authentic Branding

Seminar with Tiffany Burke on how to be authentic in your social media marketing. 

Develop a Brand Style Guide

Webinar on how to brand your biz with one of LA’s top marketers.

6 Time-Saving Tips for Scrappy Digital Marketers

Webinar with Pamela Wilson, CEO of BIG Brand System.

Turn Your Passion Project Into a Side Gig

Webinar with Danetha Doe of Money and Mimosas.

Choosing Great Stock Photos

Branding expert Pamela Wilson on how to choose stock photos. 

Social Media Marketing for Direct Sellers

Webinar with Brenda Ster, founder of Sassy Suite.

BYOBoss: Slay at Every Stage

A Los Angeles panel of small business experts talk winning from start to finish. 

