We’re always adding fresh features and new capabilities that make your PicMonkey subscription more valuable. Check out the newness below for the 4-1-1 on brand spankin’ new tools, groovy graphics, terrific textures, tricked out templates, and more.

7 New design themes!

JUNE 2020

iStock by Getty just added!

MAY 2020

  • Millions of new stock photos added for Pro subscribers

  • The iStock by Getty library is now in PicMonkey

Smart Resize

APRIL 2020

Mobile BG Remover

APRIL 2020

Make a Brand Kit

MARCH 2020

Instant Background Remover!

FEBRUARY 2020

New Text Layouts make your words wow-worthy

JANUARY 2020

Templates have moved & NEW matching sets

NOVEMBER 2019

  • Templates are now searchable in the editor!

  • Check out Template Sets to make your branding quick & easy

  • Share directly to YouTube and Facebook Ads Manager

Design-forward themes added to editor!

OCTOBER 2019

  • New themes: Light & Airy, Line & Groove, Crystal Geo, Infographical

  • 4 new effects! ColorAmp, Sequoia, Tucson, Santorini

  • New Calendar and Resume templates

  • Share directly to email

So-hot-right-now Shadows & Light graphics set!

SEPTEMBER 2019

  • 15 gorgeous new Script fonts 

  • Share to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, & Tumblr

A stock photo library powered by UnSplash!

AUGUST 2019

  • Access a million stock photos in the editor 

  • Free to use, no attribution necessary

  • Tips & ideas for designing with stock photos

1000+ new design templates!

JULY 2019

Design collaboratively in real time

JUNE 2019

Collect rewards with our Referral Program

JUNE 2019

  • Earn $ now: For every new annual subscriber you send our way, we’ll send $20 your way. No limit!

  • Get your referral link: Grab the unique link on your account page. Share the PicMonkey love, and reap the rewards.

Sleek & simplified design templates

MAY 2019

  • 500+ templates stylishly redesigned and easier to use.

  • 16 new graphic sets: Including U.S. States, Sweet Summer, Fitness Goals, and more.

Powerful improvements to Text

APRIL 2019

Feast your eyes on all-new graphics

MARCH 2019

  • 14 new graphic sets: Eggsellence, Yas Queen, Supa Fresh, and more.

  • Hub gets a makeover: Check out the updated left panel for some organization zen.

  • 2 new texture groups: Dust & Scratches and Film Warp.

Old skool pixelation Effect in da house!

FEBRUARY 2019

  • New Effect Arcade, adds rad 8, 16, 0r 32-bit pixelation.

  • And, Imbue brightens photos with a fresh, green tint.

  • Stop scrolling! Now you can search for Fonts in the Text tool.

A ton of luxe textures

JANUARY 2019

We’ve added a whopping 50+ new textures including retro and abstract patterns. And:

  • 50+ new fonts to get the creativity pumping.

  • 13 new graphic sets including hearts-y ones and  ever-so-trendy amorphous blobs.

See everything in action
Mobile Cutout is here

DECEMBER 2019

Erase backgrounds with the new mobile Cutout tool. Plus:

  • Drag and drop your images straight into the editor to open them.

  • 11 new graphic sets — some cool ones for infographics.

  • 42 new textures including new Ice and Textile categories.

  • 32 new fonts.

New subscription plan: Teams!

NOVEMBER 2018

A Pro subscription for 3 or more seats gets a volume discount. Also:

  • 50 new crop presets including email, FB, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and ad sizes.

  • 7 new graphic sets including Sketchy Labels, Home Cooking, and Ripped Paper.

  • 33 new textures including Glitter, Metal, Foil, Paper, and Paint.

New PicMonkey is here!

After almost two years in development, we released our powerful new desktop editor to the world. We also released:

  • 100 new textures including Glitter Patterns, Stone, and Botanical Patterns.

  • 15 new graphic sets including Posing Yogis, World Landmarks, and Scandanavian Winter.

