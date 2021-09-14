Everything to Know About PicMonkey + Shutterstock

PicMonkey has joined the Shutterstock family!

We could not be more excited to become part of the Shutterstock family and continue to provide our users with the best online photo editing and graphic design experience there is. We know you must have tons of questions, so we've answered the most important ones below. This page will be frequently updated. Be sure to also check out our What’s New page for future announcements, news, and information. And of course, if you have any other questions, don't hesitate to contact our support team.

PicMonkey + Shutterstock

Q: Who is Shutterstock?

A: Shutterstock, Inc. is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos, 3D models and music. Working with its growing community of over 1.8 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 380 million images and more than 22 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Offset, a high-end image collection; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform; and Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering.

Q: Will PicMonkey still exist?

A: Yes. Our commitment to our product and to you is not changing. You’ll be able to access and use PicMonkey as you always have.

Q: Is anything changing right now?

A: Invariably, with a move like this there are bound to be changes, but we anticipate only great ones for you. We understand that you depend on PicMonkey for all your design needs. While this latest venture is still in its early days, we have a detailed plan to keep our customers and community updated every step of the way. For now, the PicMonkey you've known and loved will be the same with one exception: stock photography will be swapped (see Unsplash & iStock by Getty image removal below).

Q: Has the PicMonkey Terms of Service (ToS) changed?

A: Only slightly. You can always access our updated ToS and privacy policy here.

Q: Will PicMonkey's subscription prices be changing?

A: Your current subscription prices are not changing.

Unsplash & iStock by Getty image removal

Shutterstock's enormous library of royalty-free stock photos will replace Unsplash & iStock by Getty images, effective September 14, 2021. Learn more below about what this means for your projects.

Q: What will happen to my Unsplash photos?

A: After September 14, Unsplash images will no longer be available in PicMonkey. If you have Unsplash images in Hub, these images have always been unwatermarked and royalty-free, so you may continue to use them in your projects.

Q: What will happen to my iStock by Getty photos?

A: After September 14, iStock by Getty images will no longer be available in PicMonkey. If you’re a Pro subscriber, nothing will happen to Getty images in your Hub documents. If you recently upgraded to PicMonkey Pro, any watermarked images in Hub remain watermarked until you open them or the document they are on. If you are a PicMonkey Basic subscriber and want to remove a watermark from an image before September 14, you must upgrade to PicMonkey Pro.

Q: It’s after September 14, 2021. What should I do?

A: If you open a project and find watermarks on your images, this means they were iStock by Getty images and are no longer available in PicMonkey. You will not be able to remove the watermarks. You can continue to use the watermarked photos, or replace your images with new ones available in the Shutterstock library.

A: PicMonkey Basic subscribers currently have access to all images from Unsplash. These will be replaced on September 14 by an extensive Shutterstock Basic photo library. You'll have over a million new assets to choose from.

If you'd like to use an iStock by Getty photo before then, you must upgrade to PicMonkey Pro in order to remove the watermark.

A: PicMonkey Pro subscribers currently have access to all images from Unsplash and iStock by Getty. These will be replaced on September 14 by Shutterstock Basic and Shutterstock Pro libraries. You'll have millions of new assets to choose from.

A: Same as the PicMonkey Pro explanation directly above. You’ll have access to millions of new photos in the Shutterstock Basic & Pro libraries.

Q: What about iStock by Getty and Unsplash photos that I've used in past projects?

A: Unsplash images have always been royalty-free, and if you used iStock by Getty images, they were included in your PicMonkey Pro subscription. In other words — if you’ve used either in past projects that you are no longer editing in PicMonkey, you are fine. However, always make sure that your projects follow our Terms of Use.

Q: Will I still be able to access my files?

A: Yes. None of your project files will disappear from Hub.

The Shutterstock photo library

Q: You’re replacing two stock photography providers with one — will I still be able to find what I need?

A: We are 150% confident that you will find the images you need in Shutterstock’s gorgeous stock photo library. You’ll have access to millions of royalty-free images! Plus, just like our previous providers, Shutterstock’s library will be seamlessly integrated into PicMonkey for you to use while designing.

Q: How do I search for photos in the Shutterstock library?

A: The same way(s) you always have in PicMonkey.

To start with a stock photo:

Click Create new > Stock photos. Browse the collection, or type a word or phrase into the search bar.

Two ways to add a photo to an existing project: