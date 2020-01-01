Instagram Design

PicMonkey is perfect for designing Instagram Stories, posts, and more!

Instagram design templates

Our designer-crafted templates are all style—and all substance, too. We’ve got the sizes you need to set your Instagram campaign on fire. They’re so easy to use and customize, the stunning result will have everyone asking, “Who’s your marketing agency?”

How to use Instagram templates

Choose a template

Select a stylin’ Instagram template from our ginormous design template library.

Customize for your brand

Simply click and replace our words and pics with yours.

Export to Instagram

When your design is ready to go, just export and upload to the ‘gram.

How to make Instagram Stories

  1. Click Templates at the top of the PicMonkey homepage

  2. Type “Instagram Stories” in the Template search field.

  3. Click a template to open it in the editor.

  4. Customize with your own photos, graphics, or text.

Stories step-by-step

We walk you through designing Instagram Stories in PicMonkey.

Schedule your posts

Design, plan, and post your Insta Stories with PicMonkey + Later.

Instagram Stories templates

Choose from our designer-crafted templates to tell your best story yet. Simply click and replace our text and images with your own to make a unique design.

How to make Instagram posts

  1. Choose a template from PicMonkey.com/templates.

  2. Simply click and replace our text and images with yours.

  3. Your design autosaves in Hub where it remains editable.

  4. Ready to publish your sweet design? Export your image and upload to Instagram.

17 Insta post ideas

We all need some inspo sometimes. Here are 17 post ideas to keep your feed fueled.

Size matters

We’ve rounded up all the latest Insta format sizes (there are more than just squares!) so you don’t have to.

Instagram post templates

Stop the scroll with your next post. Our designer-made templates help you look polished and pro.

Instagram post templates

Marketing your business on Instagram

Create a biz account

Business accounts let you sell goods and track analytics.

Advertising on Insta

Build a successful marketing strategy on Instagram.

Selling on Instagram

Run a successful e-tail business on the ‘gram.

Get more followers

Tips for expanding your audience.

Make custom Instagram Highlight covers

  1. Open a Highlight cover blank canvas. Find it here.

  2. Select a background color.

  3. Choose from our Insta Story Highlight graphics, center on canvas.

  4. Export your design, and upload to Instagram.

Read the in-depth tutorial: Make Custom Instagram Highlight Covers in PicMonkey

Graphics for Instagram

We have 6,000+ customizable graphics for your designing pleasure. Check out these sets and more:

Want more Instagram design help? Check out

Filters NOT on Insta

Set yourself apart from the scroll and do your own thing with a unique look.

Boost your brand

Oodles of ingenious ideas for making your brand stand out on Instagram.

Plan your grid layout

“That’s so random,” no one will say after seeing your beautifully curated feed.

