Instagram Design
PicMonkey is perfect for designing Instagram Stories, posts, and more!
100s of pre-sized Instagram templates
1000s of business graphics
Millions of stock photos
Loads of fonts, textures, and more
How to use Instagram templates
Select a stylin’ Instagram template from our ginormous design template library.
Simply click and replace our words and pics with yours.
When your design is ready to go, just export and upload to the ‘gram.
Instagram Stories templates
Choose from our designer-crafted templates to tell your best story yet. Simply click and replace our text and images with your own to make a unique design.
Instagram post templates
Stop the scroll with your next post. Our designer-made templates help you look polished and pro.
Marketing your business on Instagram
Business accounts let you sell goods and track analytics.
Build a successful marketing strategy on Instagram.
Run a successful e-tail business on the ‘gram.
Tips for expanding your audience.
Make custom Instagram Highlight covers
Open a Highlight cover blank canvas. Find it here.
Select a background color.
Choose from our Insta Story Highlight graphics, center on canvas.
Export your design, and upload to Instagram.
Read the in-depth tutorial: Make Custom Instagram Highlight Covers in PicMonkey
Graphics for Instagram
We have 6,000+ customizable graphics for your designing pleasure. Check out these sets and more: