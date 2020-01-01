  1. PicMonkey Templates
Instagram Story

With our templates, you can quickly design dazzling stories that wow your followers and grow your community.
Keep Hydrated
Instagram Story
Workout Gear Giveaway
Instagram Story
Malibu California
Instagram Story
Proudly Caffeinated
Instagram Story
Shop Now Hat
Instagram Story
Cozy Christmas Cheer
Instagram Story
New Ceramic Vessels
Instagram Story
Home Holiday Wreaths
Instagram Story
Gold Bands Collage
Instagram Story
Last Day to Share the Love
Instagram Story
You've Just Landed
Instagram Story
Top 10 Beauty Picks
Instagram Story
Trust the Timing
Instagram Story
Black Friday Is Coming
Instagram Story
All the Shenanigans
Instagram Story
Fresh Air Living & Loving
Instagram Story
President's Day Sale
Instagram Story
St. Patrick's Day Discount
Instagram Story
Day 1 of Hanukkah
Instagram Story
Fourth of July Sparkler
Instagram Story
This or That Valentine's Day
Instagram Story
Canyon Frame
Instagram Story
Going Live at 6
Instagram Story
Breathe It In
Instagram Story
Full Trip Review
Instagram Story
Exclusive Line
Instagram Story
Suit Up Presidents' Day Sale
Instagram Story
My New Swimwear
Instagram Story
Splitting a Latte
Instagram Story
Something to Read
Instagram Story
Instagram Story templates

Creating an Instagram Story is a slick, smart way to connect with your followers. Stories sit at the top of their feeds for 24 hours, and you can add location and hashtag stickers to increase your discoverability.

PicMonkey’s Instagram Story templates make creating stylish, compelling Stories easy — it’s like having a designer buddy on call to give you a hand. Choose from dozens of templates and find just what you need.

After you add your own text and images to an Instagram Story template, you can customize any element in it to make it totally your own. Change colors, add textures, curve text, add shadows, or move things around.

Start creating your own Instagram Stories with our templates — you’ll have great results before you know it.

