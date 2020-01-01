Creating an Instagram Story is a slick, smart way to connect with your followers. Stories sit at the top of their feeds for 24 hours, and you can add location and hashtag stickers to increase your discoverability.

PicMonkey’s Instagram Story templates make creating stylish, compelling Stories easy — it’s like having a designer buddy on call to give you a hand. Choose from dozens of templates and find just what you need.

After you add your own text and images to an Instagram Story template, you can customize any element in it to make it totally your own. Change colors, add textures, curve text, add shadows, or move things around.

Start creating your own Instagram Stories with our templates — you’ll have great results before you know it.