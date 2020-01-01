  1. PicMonkey Templates
  2. PicMonkey Templates > Facebook
FeaturesPricingLearn

Facebook

Wow the Facebook world with polished posts, covers, and ads. Make it all the beyond-easy way with our collection of customizable Facebook templates.
Start a free trialTry a Template
Browse by Category:
Facebook
Choose a category
All Templates
Announcement
Banner
Brand Identity
Business Card
Calendar
Card
Collage
Cover Letter
Email
Etsy
Facebook
Facebook AdFacebook Carousel AdFacebook Event CoverFacebook Page CoverFacebook Personal CoverFacebook PostFacebook Story
Flyer
Holiday & Event
Infographic
Instagram
Invitation
Invoice
Logo
Meme
Online Ad
Pinterest
Postcard
Poster
Presentation
Resume
Snapchat
Twitter
YouTube
Travel Photography 101
Facebook Event Cover
Grand Opening
Facebook Event Cover
Nina Comes Home Podcast
Facebook Event Cover
Bouquet Collage
Facebook Post
Fall Festival
Facebook Page Cover
JM Photography
Facebook Event Cover
Modwrap Co.
Facebook Event Cover
Food Ninjas Pizza
Facebook Event Cover
Shipping for Valentine's Day
Facebook Ad
Coffee Collage
Facebook Post
Strike a Pose
Facebook Page Cover
Mickey May Desert
Facebook Page Cover
Grassy Collage
Facebook Page Cover
Lucky You Sale
Facebook Post
Stretch & Sculpt
Facebook Event Cover
Make Time for You
Facebook Event Cover
10% Off All Items
Facebook Ad
Holiday Party Savings
Facebook Post
Summer Wedding Booking
Facebook Post
Trick or Treat Sale Event
Facebook Event Cover
Saturday Farmer's Market
Facebook Event Cover
Black Friday Sale Event
Facebook Event Cover
Hello Winter
Facebook Personal Cover
Monochromatic Collage
Facebook Post
Bake with All the Cakes
Facebook Ad
Four Days of Savings
Facebook Ad
Complimentary Consultation
Facebook Event Cover
Business Tax Write-Offs
Facebook Event Cover
When In Doubt
Facebook Page Cover
Everyday Desk Mockups
Facebook Page Cover
Load More

Get pro-worthy looks, fast with Facebook templates

When it comes to establishing a polished presence on social media, on-point visuals are key. But what if you don’t have a designer-y bone in your body? No worries! Our Facebook templates are crafted by designers, so you don’t need to know a thing about using negative space or color theory to DIY something fabulous. (But if you do wanna learn about those things, check out our blog).

To get started, choose a Facebook cover photo template, ad template, or post template—whatever kind of Facebook template you’re searching for—and click Customize. It’ll open in the Editor, where you can give it a mini or a mega makeover in record time. Change the colors, swap in your own pics, use our original graphics and fonts—whatever you wanna do.

And when your perfect image is ready to roll, share it with the zillions of Facebookers. Now get ready for the hailstorm of engagement.

See more templates