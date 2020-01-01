  1. PicMonkey Templates
  2. PicMonkey Templates > Invitation
Invitation

Create your own invitations to give a delightful preview of your gathering! PicMonkey invitation templates make it easy to start your event off right.
Shoreline Garden Party
Party Invitation
Caroline & Aaron's Wedding
Wedding Invitation
Owl-O-Ween Party
Halloween Invitation
Ray & Eric Engagement
Wedding Invitation
Tina & Armand's Wedding
Wedding Invitation
Katie & Henry's Wedding
Wedding Invitation
Ben & Tess's Wedding
Wedding Invitation
Pumpkin Carving Contest
Halloween Invitation
A Good Day
Wedding Invitation
Kayla's Graduation Party
Graduation Invitation
It's Time to Party
Birthday Invitation
Come Have a Blast
New Year's Card
Janna's Graduation Party
Graduation Invitation
Over the Moon
Party Invitation
Carly & Joey's Wedding
Wedding Invitation
Jonah's Graduation Party
Graduation Invitation
Joe's 30th Birthday
Birthday Invitation
Holiday Party Discount
Christmas Card
Holiday Block Party
Party Invitation
St. Patrick's Celebration
St. Patrick's Day
Jane's Graduation Party
Graduation Invitation
Mollie's Graduation Party
Graduation Invitation
Robert's Graduation Party
Graduation Invitation
Dad's Day BBQ Party
Card
Wedding Stay Details
Wedding Invitation
Miss to Mrs.
Bridal Shower Invitation
Bobbi & Kyle's Wedding
Wedding Invitation
Phinney's Graduation Party
Graduation Invitation
Alison & Timmy's Wedding
Wedding Invitation
The Twin's 30th Birthday
Birthday Invitation
Invitation templates for every event

Kick your shindig off with a bang. Entice invitees with ease. Shout about it from the rooftops! You’re planning an event, and it’s time to make sure the guests know it’s gonna be marvelous. What’s the first step? Create your own invitations. With PicMonkey’s invitation templates, it’s easy to create an invite that people just can’t say no to. Choose from our ready-to-send templates and simply type in your own info, or hit your chosen template with a healthy dose of your personal style. Either way, you’ll end up with a dazzling custom invite.

When your invitation template opens in the Editor, start off by customizing it with a color palette perfect for your party, soiree, celebration, or gathering. Easily swap in your own photos. Browse our font library and pick one that perfectly matches your vibe (you can use your own fonts, too!). With our templates and your creativity, you’re gonna be setting RSVP records in no time.

