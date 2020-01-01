You’ve survived another 365 days on planet Earth—congratulations! It’s time to celebrate with music, cake, balloons, and a beauteous birthday party invitation. If your relative lack of design skills has you thinking you’d rather spend the day under a rock or tell people about the celebration with a text message, let us stop you right there. PicMonkey’s birthday party invitation templates are super easy to use. They’re also completely customizable, so you can make a birthday invitation as unique as you are.