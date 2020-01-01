A bridal shower is an occasion for hope and love. Hope that somebody brings those triple chocolate brownies. And love for the bride-to-be, of course!

PicMonkey’s bridal shower invitation templates make it fun and easy create personalized invitations that’ll make every guest want to join the celebration for the bride-to-be. With these templates, you’ll be able to quickly finish a beautiful invite, so you have more time to plan the games and decorations.

All of our wedding shower invitation templates are fully customizable, which means you can simply add the necessary info and call it a day, or give the template a full-on makeover. With PicMonkey’s templates, you can easily adjust the color palette, change the fonts, swap in your own images, and much more. Every one of our templates is crafted by a professional designer, so you know your final design will look on point.