  1. PicMonkey Templates
  2. PicMonkey Templates > Invitation
  3. PicMonkey Templates > Invitation > Bridal Shower
Bridal Shower Invitation

We’ll nab the guests, you bring the Newlywed Game. Easily win bridesmaid of the year with our ready-made shower invites.
Annabelle's Bridal Shower
Bridal Shower Invitation
Michelle's Bridal Shower
Bridal Shower Invitation
Jillian's Bridal Party
Bridal Shower Invitation
Miss to Mrs.
Bridal Shower Invitation
Marielle's Bridal Shower
Bridal Shower Invitation

Create a dazzling invite with our bridal shower invitation templates

A bridal shower is an occasion for hope and love. Hope that somebody brings those triple chocolate brownies. And love for the bride-to-be, of course!

PicMonkey’s bridal shower invitation templates make it fun and easy create personalized invitations that’ll make every guest want to join the celebration for the bride-to-be. With these templates, you’ll be able to quickly finish a beautiful invite, so you have more time to plan the games and decorations.

All of our wedding shower invitation templates are fully customizable, which means you can simply add the necessary info and call it a day, or give the template a full-on makeover. With PicMonkey’s templates, you can easily adjust the color palette, change the fonts, swap in your own images, and much more. Every one of our templates is crafted by a professional designer, so you know your final design will look on point.

