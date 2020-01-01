Email is an excellent way to communicate with people. Whether you’re trying to sell a product, promote an event, advocate for a cause, or just make a connection, email is a great way to do it. Unlike social media, email is a one-to-one method of communication, so you’re better able to catch and keep someone’s attention.

But the trick is getting their attention to begin with. That’s where PicMonkey’s email templates come in. Rather than just shooting off a regular old email, you can send a message that’s professionally designed and eye-catching, so you can be sure that you’ll get noticed.

Our email templates are not only great looking, they’re fully customizable, so you’ll be able to change whatever elements you want to suit your needs. So next time you have to send off an important email to a few people or a large group, check out our email templates and do it right!