PicMonkey in the Media

PicMonkey Announces Shero Contest Winners

PicMonkey salutes the winners of the “Who’s Your Shero?” contest, celebrating inspiring women entrepreneurs nominated by their peers.
PicMonkey Teams with Her Campus to Offer Paid Internships

To salute International Day of the Girl, PicMonkey and Her Campus support college students via paid internships with successful American women entrepreneurs.
PicMonkey Presents Surprising Survey of Entrepreneurial Moms

Mompreneurs survey shows surprising split between dreamers and doers regarding work-life balance, finances and starting/running a business.
Survey: Mompreneurs' Popularity Growing

PicMonkey surveyed more than 1,000 mompreneurs to understand how they view starting / running their own business. Here’s the full report containing the (often) surprising answers they gave.
PicMonkey Adds Stock Photos to Platform

August 21, 2019 - PicMonkey has partnered with Unsplash Stock Photos to provide over a million free photos accessible to all subscribers from within the PicMonkey editor.
PicMonkey Announces Real-time Collaboration

June 4, 2019 – PicMonkey is proud to introduce an array of new collaboration features, including Shared Spaces, commenting, and real-time collaboration.
Collaboration Features Reviewers Guide

Download to take a tour through PicMonkey’s new collaboration features. Learn the how, what, when, and why we added these powerful tools.
Survey: Why Entrepreneurs Value Collaboration

We surveyed 500 small business owners to ask about their collaboration networks. Here’s the full report containing the (often) surprising answers they gave.
PicMonkey Adds Pearl Chan and Judith McGarry to Executive Team

Leading platform for image editing and graphic design expands capacity for growth with key finance and marketing heads.
Online photo editor dumps Flash, makes the leap to web tech

Report on PicMonkey’s last release, sans Flash, and the leap from photo editing tool to photo and design tool.
PicMonkey, the Photo Editing and Design Platform, Unveils New WebGL-Powered Product for $5B Addressable Market

“New” PicMonkey is revealed with more features and subscription options.
The New PicMonkey Focuses on Selling to Small Business Brands

With the new, more powerful version of PicMonkey, the photo and visual design platform appeals to small businesses and their design needs.
PicMonkey Shows Off Game Room Style Headquarters

Photos of PicMonkey’s colorful and creative new office in Seattle.
The State of B2B Tech in Seattle 2018

PicMonkey ranks in the top 25 business-to-business tech companies in Seattle for user satisfaction.
PicMonkey Grabs $41 Million Investment

Spectrum Equity invests in the rapidly growing startup.
PicMonkey Debuts Photo Editor App on iOS and Android, Photos Cry Happy Tears

The free PicMonkey Mobile App is released for both iOS and Android users.
Contact information

Please direct all press inquiries to Judith McGarry: press@picmonkey.com.
If you are not press and have questions about using our product, contact help@picmonkey.com.

About PicMonkey

Founded in 2012, PicMonkey is a photo editing and design platform built for individuals and businesses to create powerful designs for social media, marketing, and beyond. PicMonkey’s ever-growing library of effects, graphics, tools and fonts, plus a resource center with tips and tutorials, makes designing easy for everyday creatives.
With 10 billion images made, over 450,000 paid subscribers and millions of mobile users in more than 200 countries, PicMonkey has offices in Seattle, WA and Dublin, Ireland. For more information, visit https://www.picmonkey.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
