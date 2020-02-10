About PicMonkey
Founded in 2012, PicMonkey is a photo editing and design platform built for individuals and businesses to create powerful designs for social media, marketing, and beyond. PicMonkey’s ever-growing library of effects, graphics, tools and fonts, plus a resource center with tips and tutorials, makes designing easy for everyday creatives.
With 10 billion images made, over 450,000 paid subscribers and millions of mobile users in more than 200 countries, PicMonkey has offices in Seattle, WA and Dublin, Ireland. For more information, visit https://www.picmonkey.com
and connect with us on Facebook
, Twitter
and Instagram
.