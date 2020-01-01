  1. PicMonkey Templates
Facebook Event Cover

It’s easy to create a unified look for your event with PicMonkey’s Facebook event cover templates. Just add details!
Pencil It In!
Facebook Event Cover
Fall Street Festival
Facebook Event Cover
Online End of Summer Sale
Facebook Event Cover
Flora's Floral
Facebook Event Cover
Mary's 40th Birthday
Facebook Event Cover
Art Walk First Thursdays
Facebook Event Cover
Summer Sale Savings
Facebook Event Cover
Benefits of Honey
Facebook Event Cover
Home Style on a Budget
Facebook Event Cover
Trails You Can't Miss
Facebook Event Cover
Summer Swim Guide
Facebook Event Cover
Business Tax Write-Offs
Facebook Event Cover
Creative Workspace
Facebook Event Cover
Flower Fest
Facebook Event Cover
Fourth of July Party
Facebook Event Cover
Photography Booking Now
Facebook Event Cover
Rosé Wine Tasting
Facebook Event Cover
Get Healthy Hair
Facebook Event Cover
Smart Fitness Goals
Facebook Event Cover
Craft Clearance Sale
Facebook Event Cover
Summer's Hottest Sale
Facebook Event Cover
Fruit Can Change Your Life
Facebook Event Cover
Outdoor Workouts
Facebook Event Cover
All the Cakes Baking Course
Facebook Event Cover
Scuba Lessons
Facebook Event Cover
Injured On the Job?
Facebook Event Cover
Recycled Bridal
Facebook Event Cover
Sweetie Pies
Facebook Event Cover
Home Furnishings Sale
Facebook Event Cover
Prints Grand Opening
Facebook Event Cover
Customizable Facebook Event Cover Templates

If you’ve got an event to promote, you’re gonna put it on Facebook, right? Of course you are. That’s how you’ll get the 2.5 billion active monthly users to show up. Better buy an extra veggie plate.

All right, all of Facebook’s users won’t show up (probably), but you can entice a higher proportion of your own friends and followers by creating eye-catching visual collateral, like an event cover. Not a designer? Don’t worry — we are, and you can use our Facebook event cover templates. You’re welcome!

So wuddya got? A party? A workshop? A festival? We’ve got templates for all of those and more. Use as-is or give it a tweak. You can get one up and running in minutes. Post it to your page and wait for the RSVPs to roll in.

