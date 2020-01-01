  1. PicMonkey Templates
  2. PicMonkey Templates > Instagram
  3. PicMonkey Templates > Instagram > Post
Instagram Post

Use PicMonkey's perfectly sized templates to create gorgeous Instagram posts. Our designer-made templates are stylish and easy to use.
Instagram Post Templates

Do it for the 'gram! Choose from dozens of Insta-worthy design templates to create your next gorgeous post. Our designer-created templates make layering text and images a cinch—just open a template, click a photo or text layer, and replace with your own. Choose an Instagram layout template with multiple images for a collage look and show off a bunch of pics in a single post, or add a sticker or two from our giant library of vector-based graphics.

Our Instagram post templates are a perfect starting point for businesses to show off their new products, advertise upcoming promotions or sales, or to announce giveaways. Make a marketing post for Instagram quickly and easily using a design template, or start with a blank canvas template and build your post from scratch. Either way, you can be assured that your finished post will always be the right size to display perfectly.

