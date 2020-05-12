They say there are only three things in this world you can count on—death, taxes, and that social media sizes that you’ve committed to memory will change out of the blue. Fear not, denizens of Instaland! We’re on top of it. We’ve thoroughly researched all facets of Instagram sizing, so all you need to do is worry about whether or not your feed has a cohesive aesthetic.

We’re about to cover some helpful stuff in this article, like:

The current Instagram image formats and their sizing.

Sizing for story highlight covers and IGTV.

Using Smart Resize to make multiple versions of a design.

How to export your PicMonkey images at the perfect size for Instagram.

How to create Instagram posts using design templates.

Current Instagram image formats & sizes

Check out the table below to find the current Instagram formats and sizes. You can find these formats pre-sized and ready to edit in the Templates library. At a standard width of 1080 pixels, Instagram keeps your photo its original size, as long as its height is between 566 and 1350 pixels. If your photo is less than 320 pixels wide, it’ll be stretched. If it’s more than 1080 pixels wide, it’ll be shrunk down. For those posts that are not square, as long as the dimensions of the pic remain as recommended in the table below, your image will look like it’s supposed to.

Instagram image sizes 2020

Social media image type Dimensions in pixels Instagram Post 1080 x 1080 (1:1 ratio) Instagram Profile Photo 360 x 360 Instagram Landscape Photo 1080 X 608 (1.91:1 ratio) Instagram Portrait 1080 x 1350 (4:5 ratio) Instagram Story 1080 x 1920 (9:16 ratio) IGTV Cover Photo 420 x 654 (1:1.55 ratio)

Sizing for Instagram story highlight covers and IGTV videos & covers

Those little circles below the bio section are the covers.

Instagram is the social media platform that keeps on giving—giving us new ways to tell our stories, that is. Beyond the square pics we know and love, Instagram Stories and Highlights allow users to curate images and video into a timeline that lives on their feed. With Instagram TV or IGTV, Instagram’s video discovery platform, users can upload long-form videos in the vertical format which is great for demonstrating products, offering followers tutorials, or giving a behind the scenes tour. Keep in mind that because videos added to IGTV are vertical, they need to have an aspect ratio between 4:5 and 9:16. One more tip about videos: for in-feed video ads, the aspect ratios are the same as with a photo (1:1 for square, 1.9:1 for landscape, 4:5 for portrait) but the minimum required resolution for the videos is 600 pixels.

You can create a custom covers (a.k.a. icons) for both Instagram Story Highlights and for IGTV videos. For a full tutorial check out Make Custom Highlight Instagram Covers in PicMonkey and know that the steps are the same for making an IGTV cover. When you go to customize your cover you’ll be able to zoom in on the area of your photo that you want highlighted in the circle.

How to size Instagram photos in PicMonkey

Start off with the highest resolution image you’ve got. To check the pixel dimensions of your photo, click Crop in the Edits tab, and you’ll see the dimensions in the Actual size boxes. Type the pixel dimensions you want in the boxes and then drag the grid to a crop you like. Or you can just drag the corner handles on the grid and watch the dimension numbers change. Feel free to make a square if that’s your thing, or choose dimensions for a portrait or landscape photo. Just keep your eye on the actual size boxes so you know where your pixel width is at. When you’re done, click Apply.

If you don’t want to cut anything out of your photo, use the Resize tool in Edits. Change your pixel width to 1080, but make sure that the Keep proportions box is checked, otherwise your pic is gonna end up looking stretched. (Also note that if your image was originally smaller than 1080 pixels, it won’t look as crisp when you make it bigger.)

How to use PicMonkey's Smart Resize tool

Pro subscribers can use the magical Smart Resize tool to create multiple versions of a design in just seconds. It's like the difference between washing clothes in a creek vs. throwing a load in the washing machine. That is to say: waaaaaaaay faster and easier on your hands.

1. With your design in the editor, click Smart Resize in the top toolbar.

2. In the menu on the left, expand the sections by clicking the little caret next to the label, and click the checkbox next to every size you want. You can use the search box to find a size too.

3. At the bottom of the menu, click Resize to simply alter the current image to the new size, or Copy & resize if you want to keep the original as is.

4. It's done! Check your Hub to see all the new sizes.

Sizing Instagram photos with the PicMonkey mobile app

We’ve also got a nifty Instagram photo editor in the PicMonkey mobile app. To get your image sized just right, tap Crop and scroll through the options until you land on the Instagram crop sizes. Choose between post, profile, landscape, portrait, and stories. The images will be cropped to the right size automatically, and you can adjust which part of the image shows. When you’re happy with your crop, tap the checkmark.

How to create Instagram posts using design templates

PicMonkey has a sweet selection of Instagram templates if you’re looking to add graphic elements to your posts. Each of these posts is the ideal 1080 x 1080 square post size. Need more ideas? We’ve got 17 Instagram Post Ideas to Keep Your Feed Fueled.

Plus, we have templates sized perfectly for Instagram stories, like New On The Blog Story (above, left) and Motivational Story (above, right), plus lots more in our Instagram Template Library. If you want step-by-step instructions on make an Instagram Story, check out this page on our Instagram Story Maker tool. We also have more tools for other social platforms like our YouTube Banner Maker.

Natural Geometry Yoga (left), Muted Architecture (right).

Now you’re ready to upload your fab photo to Instagram!