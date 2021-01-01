PicMonkey users with an Instagram Professional account (Business or Creator) that's connected to their Facebook Business page can now share social media designs directly to Instagram from the PicMonkey editor.

How to share a PicMonkey design directly to Instagram:

1. Make sure you have an Instagram Professional account, and that it's connected to your Facebook Business page.

2. Create your design in the PicMonkey editor.

3. Click Share on the top toolbar.

4. Authorize the connection between PicMonkey and Instagram. Note, if your Instagram account is not a Professional account, an error message will appear.

5. Fill out your image's caption and publish.

FAQs about sharing images to Instagram from PicMonkey

Q: What if I don't have an Instagram Professional account or Facebook Business page?

In order to share your image directly to Instagram from PicMonkey, you must have an Instagram Professional account (Business or Creator), and this account must be connected to your Facebook Business page. For help doing this, see the below resources.

Q: Why am I receiving an error message when trying to share my image?

There are two reasons that you might be receiving an error message when trying to share your image directly to Instagram from PicMonkey. First, make sure your image is a JPG file. Other file types (including extended JPG formats like MPO or JPS) are not supported.

Second, Instagram limits users to 25 posts within a 24-hour period. If you try to post more than this, you will receive an error message.

Q: Can I share an image to my Instagram story feed?

No. This feature supports sharing Instagram posts only. However, you can easily create Instagram stories using PicMonkey's templates, download, then share to Instagram.

Design requirements for sharing images to Instagram

File size: 8 MB maximum; however, smaller file sizes will upload quicker

Dimensions: Minimum width of 320 px, maximum 1440 px; height varies*

Supported file types: JPG only

*Check out our article, Instagram Photo Sizes for 2021 & Templates, for the full rundown on Insta sizing requirements.