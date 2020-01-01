PicMonkey Help & Support

Using Old PicMonkey? Find help here.

Using Old PicMonkey? Find help here.

What is Hub?

Hub is PicMonkey’s cloud-based storage system. As you work in PicMonkey, your project is autosaved to Hub. There is no need to save your work. 

Hub stores your images as multi-layered files. That means you can continue to edit the various elements (text, graphics, photos) within your images at a later time. You can access Hub from the Mobile App, as well as from a browser on a smartphone or tablet. 

In Hub your projects are stored in either a PRIVATE Space or in one or more SHARED Space(s).

  • Inside of each Space, you can create Folders to further organize your projects. 

  • PRIVATE Space is accessible only to you. 

  • SHARED Spaces (and all the folders within a particular Shared Space) are accessible to you and to whom you grant access. 

  • You have one PRIVATE space and unlimited SHARED spaces. 

The different subscription levels have differing space allowances in Hub. 

  • Pro subscribers: have unlimited storage in Hub. 

  • Basic subscribers: have a 1GB storage limit.

Read more about PicMonkey subscription types.

Tags: Cloud storage, File organization

Still need help?

Contact the Support Team

Related Articles

VIDEO: Where Do My Files Save?
This article describes how your work is automatically saved to your Hub. (Read more: What is Hub?) Images are automatically saved to Hub upon upload When you select an image to e
Getting Images into Your Hub
Hub is PicMonkey’s cloud-based storage system. Everything you work on in PicMonkey is auto-saved to Hub while you work. There is no “save” option in PicMonkey because it is not nec
What Happens to Images, Folders, & Spaces if I Downgrade?
The two individual subscription levels have different capabilities in Hub.  Pro subscribers: can download files as PNG, JPG, or PDF. They can upload their own fonts.  Basic subscri
Deleting Images, Folders and Shared Spaces from Hub
In Hub your projects are stored in either a PRIVATE Space or in one or more SHARED Space(s). Inside of each Space, you can create Folders to further organize your projects.  PRIVAT