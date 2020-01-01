Managing Subscriptions

Canceling via App Store or Google Play

If you purchased your subscription on a smartphone or device via the App Store or Google Play Store, you will need to manage your account there. Here's how to cancel: App store: T ...

How do I cancel my subscription or trial?

PicMonkey subscriptions automatically renew at the end of the subscription term selected (monthly or annually). In order to avoid being charged additional subscription fees, you mu ...

How do I upgrade or downgrade my subscription?

PicMonkey has three different subscription plans PicMonkey Basic, PicMonkey Pro, and PicMonkey Teams. Basic and Pro are billed on either a monthly or annual basis, while Teams is b ...

What is a Team Subscription?

A Team subscription is PicMonkey’s bulk license offering, designed for companies with multiple employees using PicMonkey. With a Team plan, between 3 and 30 seats (licenses) are ti ...

What's the difference between Basic and Pro subscriptions?

PicMonkey offers two levels of individual subscriptions: Basic and Pro. PicMonkey also offers a Team subscription for multiple users, read more about Teams here. Basic: Basic is P ...