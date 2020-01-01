When you create an image in PicMonkey or work with a template, your work is auto-saving to Hub, PicMonkey’s cloud-based storage. Hub stores your files as editable, layered images so you can come back later and continue working. (See: What is Hub?)

You can also upload images into Hub from other sources like your computer, your phone, third-party storage, and social media. (See: How do I get my photos into PicMonkey to edit?)

Once your files are auto-saved or uploaded to Hub, you can go in to your Hub to organize them into different Folders — Yours or Shared — and you can invite others to collaborate on the files with you inside of PicMonkey. This article will explain how to organizing your images, folders and spaces in Hub.

Opening images stored in Hub

'Auto-saved to my Hub' on the PicMonkey homepage provides quick access to images most recently worked on. Just click on one to load it into the editor.

Opening Hub from the homepage

As of May 2020, your Hub and your PicMonkey Homepage are one and the same. To learn more see: Recent Site Improvements: See What's Different.

Copy vs original

If you want to keep your original image as-is, but want to work on another version of the image, choose "Edit a Copy" instead of "Edit image".

(Note: If you used previous versions of PicMonkey, it's important to keep in mind that rather than Hub not updating until you decide to save, Auto-save happens as you work, just as if you clicked Save after performing any action.)

Creating spaces & folders in Hub

Go into your Hub and you can see all your files and folders. All your most recent projects are in the Unsorted folder. This is a great place to start if you can’t remember where you stashed a file. Below this is your private Folders, then your Shared Folders are below that.

YOUR Folders are private to you

Your Folders in Hub is where you can store all the photos that are only for you. The Unsorted folder also lives here. Everything you created recently will be in this folder, no matter if you already moved it to another folder. You can have one private folder, and unlimited sub-folders.

Create a new Private folder by clicking the “Create new folder” box in the main part of the page. Name your sub-folder and it will appear in alphabetical order among your other Private sub-folders.

Creating SHARED folders

The Shared section of Hub allows you to create as many folders as you wish. Each folder must have at least one sub-folder inside before you can invite others to join you. When you invite collaborators to your folder, you can send them a link or you can email them. They do not need to be PicMonkey subscribers to access the shared folder.

Creating new folders (both Private & Shared)

To create a new folder:

Click the "+" sign. Type the name of your new folder in the pop-up. Hit “Create”. Your folder now appears in the space. You can move images from elsewhere into it now or later on.

Set an icon image for your folder

These steps will help you change the icon on a Shared Folder (the round picture). To change the photo on your private space, go to Manage my account and change your account photo there.

Open the shared folder you want to change the icon on. Click “Change icon”. Choose a new image and adjust it to fit in the circle. Click “Change”.

Set a cover image for a folder

To change the cover image of a folder (the square icons), follow these steps: