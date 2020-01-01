You can upload (import) your own photos into PicMonkey to edit. There are a few different ways to get your pics into PicMonkey.

1. Add via the Create New button (1 image @ a time)

Click Create New at the top of the editor.

Select the source of the photos you'd like to import. Computer: for photos that are saved on your computer's hard drive. Blank canvas: to start a new project from one of PicMonkey's Blank canvasses. Hub: for photos that are already stored in Hub, PicMonkey's cloud-based storage. Templates: to start a new project from a PicMonkey template. Stock Photos: to open an image from PicMonkey's library of stock photos. Other : for photos stored in third-party applications such as: Dropbox OneDrive (Microsoft) Flickr Instagram Google Photos Google Drive



2. Upload to Hub from your computer (bulk upload method)

Open Hub from the navigation menu

Click the cloud & arrow icon

Choose photos from your computer to upload

3. Upload after creating a new folder in Hub

Create a new folder in your Private space, or a new space in your Shared area of Hub

For shared spaces, create a new folder to go inside

After creating the new folder, click the Upload button that appears as in the image above to import pics from your computer

4. Upload to PicMonkey from a mobile device

Follow these steps to upload photos from your phone to PicMonkey's hub. Note: this does not involve using the PicMonkey mobile app.

Open the web browser on your smart device (iPhone, Galaxy, iPad, etc)

Go to PicMonkey.com on your device

From the mobile homepage, select Go to my Hub

Click the cloud + arrow icon

Select the source to upload your pics

Your uploaded pics are now accessible in Hub from a mobile browser, the PicMonkey mobile app, and on the desktop version of PicMonkey

5. Upload photos via the PicMonkey mobile app