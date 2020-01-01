PicMonkey Help & Support

Using Old PicMonkey? Find help here.

Using Old PicMonkey? Find help here.

How do I get my photos into PicMonkey to edit?

You can upload (import) your own photos into PicMonkey to edit. There are a few different ways to get your pics into PicMonkey. 

1. Add via the Create New button (1 image @ a time)

  • Click Create New at the top of the editor.

  • Select the source of the photos you'd like to import. 

    • Computer: for photos that are saved on your computer's hard drive. 

    • Blank canvas: to start a new project from one of PicMonkey's Blank canvasses. 

    • Hub: for photos that are already stored in Hub, PicMonkey's cloud-based storage.

    • Templates: to start a new project from a PicMonkey template. 

    • Stock Photos: to open an image from PicMonkey's library of stock photos. 

    • Other: for photos stored in third-party applications such as:

      • Dropbox

      • OneDrive (Microsoft)

      • Flickr

      • Instagram

      • Google Photos

      • Google Drive

2. Upload to Hub from your computer (bulk upload method)

  • Open Hub from the navigation menu

  • Click the cloud & arrow icon

  • Choose photos from your computer to upload

3. Upload after creating a new folder in Hub

  • Create a new folder in your Private space, or a new space in your Shared area of Hub

  • For shared spaces, create a new folder to go inside

  • After creating the new folder, click the Upload button that appears as in the image above to import pics from your computer

4. Upload to PicMonkey from a mobile device

Follow these steps to upload photos from your phone to PicMonkey's hub. Note: this does not involve using the PicMonkey mobile app.

  • Open the web browser on your smart device (iPhone, Galaxy, iPad, etc)

  • Go to PicMonkey.com on your device

  • From the mobile homepage, select Go to my Hub

  • Click the cloud + arrow icon

  • Select the source to upload your pics

  • Your uploaded pics are now accessible in Hub from a mobile browser, the PicMonkey mobile app, and on the desktop version of PicMonkey

5. Upload photos via the PicMonkey mobile app

  • Open the PicMonkey mobile app (Get the app)

  • Tap on "My Hub" 

  • Select the private or shared folder in Hub where you'd like to upload your pics 

  • Select pics from your device's camera roll to upload

Still need help?

Contact the Support Team