PicMonkey's giving you a whole new way to step-up your images: video! Now you can add video clips to your designs to create ads, how-to's, social posts, and social covers that’ll captivate your audience. Use your own video, or choose from hundreds in our new stock video library from Pixabay.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a video is worth a thousand words times twenty-four frames per second which, depending on the length of the video, is like gazillions of words! So let’s stop talking and watch a video about, well, how to use video PicMonkey:

Using video in designs

Did you know that video social media posts and ads receive two times the clicks as still images? Because it’s moving, video naturally catches the eye, and the format is ideal for showing how things work in that crucial 3-5 second time frame of capturing someone’s attention as they scroll through the feed.

Adding a video clip to your designs in PicMonkey is as simple as adding an image to a design. Here’s how:

Adding a video to a design in PicMonkey

Go to the Photos & Video tool tab on the left. Select a video from your desktop, or use a stock video from Pixabay. Videos you import must be less than 50 MB. The video will load onto your canvas to edit with the Video palette

Use Crop on the Video palette to change the shape of your video. Use Trim to remove frames from the front of back end of the clip.

Once you’ve added your video to your canvas, you’ll see the Video palette where you can adjust the size and look of your video. Click Trim video to change the length of your clip by removing frames from either the beginning or the end. Think of your video as a moving picture when you’re designing — if you want to edit video, you’ll need to do that before bringing it into PicMonkey.

To tweak the look of your video, you can move it, resize, crop, rotate, and use the eraser to blur the edges if you like. You can even add multiple videos to your canvas. Try adding text on your video, a polaroid frame graphic, your logo or watermark, and you can also add text to your design.

You can add text or graphics to your video design as you normally would in a design with a photo.

Exporting your video design

Because video files are large, they may take some time to export from PicMonkey. Keep in mind that exporting time depends on the length of your video(s) in your design, and your internet speed—short, small videos will export quickly, larger and longer videos will take a few minutes. If you want to wait for the file to download, go for it, but otherwise get on with your day and we’ll send you an email with a link to your video file when it’s finished exporting and ready to use (we will email the address associated with your account). The link to your video download will expire in seven days, so make sure to grab it before then.

Your design will remain editable in Hub. However, once your download link has expired, you will need to download/export your video once again.

Best practices for using video in PicMonkey

Keep it under 50mb: For the moment, videos must be 50mb or smaller to be uploaded.

Use MP4 videos when possible : PicMonkey will accept other video formats, but we will have to convert them to a format our editor understands. MP4 videos will upload the fastest.

Videos larger than Full HD will be downsized : This means that videos with dimensions that are larger than 1920 x1080 px will still be accepted, but the quality of them will be lowered. And on export, they will max out at 1920 px on the longest side.

If you want to combine multiple clips together into one video, do that outside of PicMonkey first.

Video will not maintain a transparent background when exported. If you output a video with a transparent background, it will appear black when the MP4 is played back.

Two unique, inspiring Instagram video design ideas

Try layering & partial erase for a dreamy film strip look

To make an Instagram post (or any sized design) like this:

Start with a photo background. Add a film strip graphic to your canvas and size it how you want. Add a video and resize/crop it to fit in a film strip cell. Use the arrows on the Layers palette to move the video back a layer so it's underneath the film strip graphic. Set the Fade slider to 5% on the Video palette. Select Erase on the Video palette, move the Hardness slider to 0%. Erase over parts of your video where you want the photo to peek through. Repeat steps 3-7 for other film cells!

Use multiple videos & blend modes for a tinted collage look

To create a colorful collage-look like this: