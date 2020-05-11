PicMonkey Pro subscribers have unlimited access to one-click background removal!

As in, open a photo, click Remove background and poof, it’s gone. Magic! No other photo editing and design platform lets you do background erase as quickly and as thoroughly as we do. After your background is removed with one click (can’t get enough of that!), use the eraser or paintbrush tools to remove even more, or to paint back on any part of the erased background. Read on for design inspiration, or go learn how to use this magically intuitive background remover because it’s super duper cool and we know it’s hard to wait.

You’ll find the Remove background button in the Image palette. Make sure your image is its own layer, select it, click the magic button and...

...it’s bye-bye background. For a full tutorial and video see: How to Remove Backgrounds with Our Background Erase Tool.

Layer your background-less photo in a collage, put it over another photo, or keep it simple with a plain background. Here are some ideas for creating three popular styles of posts using one-click background remover.

Make a YouTube thumbnail with background remover & outline

If you’ve cruised YouTube lately, you’ve almost certainly seen this style of eye-catching, bold thumbnail design featuring cut-out images and outlined block letters. It’s super easy to make. We’ll show you how to create this look by combining the magic of background remover with the defining power of outline.

Quick steps for creating a YouTube thumbnail with background remover:

Start with a YouTube thumbnail blank canvas. Add an image to your canvas, select it, click Remove Background. Keep the photo selected, go to the Effects tab in the Image palette and click Outline. Adjust the color and thickness of the outline using the sliders. Add another image to layer underneath. Add text to your design, and repeat step 3 above to outline. Add a subtle drop shadow to your image and text if desired. Export directly to YouTube from the Share dropdown at the top of the window.

Create a “shop my picks” story for Instagram

If you’re advertising a sale at your retail shop, or are a stylist with recommendations to share, this multi-image post is the answer. Including a bunch of items in a single design is so much more roomy sans those blocky, distracting backgrounds. Here’s how to make this stylin’ post in PicMonkey:

Quick steps for creating an Insta Story with background remover:

Start with an Instagram Story template or blank canvas. Add an image of an item you want to feature. With the image selected, click Remove background on the Image palette. From the Effects tab on the Image palette, add a drop shadow to the item if you wish. Repeat steps 2-4 for each item you add to your story. Arrange the images, text, and any graphics you add by selecting and moving in the Layers palette.

Polish your product photos with background remover

Quickly remove the background of a product photo to create a white background

To create a white background for an image after removing its original background, simply go the Edits tab on the left and select Background color, then choose white (or whatever color you desire) from the Background palette.

Note that downloading your image as a PNG will maintain a transparent background, but downloading as a JPG or PDF will automatically cause the background to be white.

Or, add a new background to your product photo.

If you have an ecommerce store where you sell products that you’ve photographed, say handmade ceramics or vintage jewelry, PicMonkey's background remover is your new best friend. You can photograph your products and then give all of them a quick background changeup in PicMonkey.

This is great for sites like Amazon that require the main product pic to have a white background, and even if you use a different online store, giving all your products a similar or same background really helps you to look professional and consistent.

PicMonkey is perfect for all your design needs; use it to make resumes, charts, ads, banners and to edit profile pics.

Check out beautiful hex color codes for coral, periwinkle, emerald green, royal blue, and teal.