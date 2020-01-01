Logo Maker
Give your brand a boost by making a logo that looks professional, no designer required. Our fonts, graphics, and intuitive tools make it easy to DIY.
Get started fast with a Logo Template
Choose from our designer-made templates to quickly make a logo. Our logo maker tools let you customize templates your way with text, graphics, and colors.
Make a logo with graphics
With thousands of graphics to choose from, you can quickly maker your logo with just a few clicks. We’ve got graphics from mod to classic to zany, so check ‘em out and be inspired.
Use your logo as a watermark
Use the logo maker to brand your images. Just increase the transparency, and — boom shakalaka! — you’ve got a pro-looking watermark protecting your pics from swipers.
How to design a logo to amp up your brand
Head to PicMonkey.com and start with a blank canvas.
Make your logo using fonts and graphics. Or start with a template.
Make your background transparent and stick your logo on anything.
Your logo stays editable so you can use it on anything big or small.
The PicMonkey Mobile App for design on the go
Start your design on your laptop, run to a meeting, take a call, finish up your work on your phone using our Mobile App, post directly to social, or share with your colleagues. Whew! We know you’re busy, that’s why we’re at your service 24/7.