Meme Text Maker

Meme text maker with lizard poking out of a door and options to add other lizard photos or edit text in PicMonkey.

PicMonkey’s meme text maker offers humor, sarcasm, charm, beauty, or any other vibe you’re feelin’. Customize one of our original templates today with text, graphics, & images to create the internet’s next most memorable meme!

Meme text maker with lizard poking out of a door and options to add other lizard photos or edit text in PicMonkey.

Go mad for memes with PicMonkey’s templates

Our meme text maker has thousands of design choices for your audience’s scrolling pleasure. Make life-giving memes with sweet PicMonkey templates.

Meme of funny cat with text "For today's marketing meeting I'll be hiding under the couch."
Meme of two women mimicking dolphin statue pose with text "Goat yoga is so last year."
Meme with text "Sisters are doin' it...to prove a point...to generate likes...better than me...for themselves..."
Meme of Black woman in forest with eyes closed and hair blowing in wind, paired with text "Me after getting rid of any negative energy in my life."
Master meme-making in PicMonkey

1. Land your layout

Build meme momentum with PicMonkey’s endless meme templates or make your own with a blank canvas.

2. Insert photos

Capture your meme’s M.O. by uploading a photo to your template, or pull from our huge stock photo library.

3. Customize your text

Memes are nothing without text. Select a funky font and zhuzh it up with unique colors and effects, like outline or drop shadow.

4. Go viral

Download your finished meme to your computer or share it directly to social media. Your work autosaves in our cloud storage, Hub, for you to re-edit later. 

Teal colored meme about fonts, with PicMonkey's Fonts menu open to show font options available when customizing design with meme text maker tools.

(Impact)ful fonts for every type of meme

Sick of seeing that same old “Impact” font on literally every. single. meme? Same. Scroll through PicMonkey’s endless font options (including Impact for the loyals) and find one that works. 

Easily resize, rotate, and potion your text on the top, bottom, or side of your meme design.

Teal colored meme about fonts, with PicMonkey's Fonts menu open to show font options available when customizing design with meme text maker tools.

Live it up with our stock library

Don’t have a personal pic or video for your meme? No prob. Take advantage of PicMonkey’s millions of laugh-worthy photos and stock videos to pair with your creative captions.

Stock photo options for meme making in PicMonkey, set beside meme of happy woman with text, "Leads...leads everywhere!"
Stock photo options for meme making in PicMonkey, set beside meme of happy woman with text, "Leads...leads everywhere!"
A variety of colorful and diverse graphics, symbols, and icons available for use in PicMonkey.

Go-go-gadget graphics

Wanna win over the internet with the next best Jim Halpert meme? We want that for you, too. Enliven your text and images with help from thousands of graphics. 

Captivate your meme’s theme with graphics involving food & drink, business, animals, creatures, nature, and more! Go wild customizing their size, position, and colors.

A variety of colorful and diverse graphics, symbols, and icons available for use in PicMonkey.

