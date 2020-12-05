Bombshell Pro This hand-calligraphy typeface includes long connections between letters, resulting in a stylish, intentionally imperfect look. Bombshell Pro

Code Pro Code Pro is a font family inspired by sans serif fonts like Avant Garde or Futura, but with a modern twist. It's clean, elegant and straight-to-the-point. Code Pro

Montserrat The old posters and signs in the traditional Montserrat neighborhood of Buenos Aires inspired Julieta Ulanovsky to design this typeface and rescue the beauty of urban typography that emerged in the first half of the twentieth century. Montserrat

Chomsky Chomsky is a blackletter-style typeface inspired by the New York Times masthead. Its larger stem size makes it suitable for body text as well as display purposes. Chomsky

Ribeye Marrow Ribeye Marrow, part of the Ribeye font famliy, has an edgy attitude, friendly syncopation, and highly legible letterforms, making it a real charmer. Ribeye Marrow

Century Schoolbook Designed by Morris Fuller Benton in 1919 for an American textbook publisher, Century Schoolbook is an especially easy-to-read typeface. Its round, open letterforms are heavier than many other serif fonts, and contribute to its overall status as a workhorse font. Century Schoolbook

Quiche Sans Quiche Sans is a high-contrast, sans serif font with monoline stroke endings, angled stems, and geometric proportions. With weights ranging from thin to black and matching italics, this typeface can be used for print, web, branding, advertising, magazines, packaging and more. Quiche Sans

MADE Good Time Script Designed by Maxim Schepin and Denis Schepin, MADE GoodTime Script was created to work in harmony with MADE GoodTime Groetesque. Together or apart, they're great for short contexts in magazines, packaging, advertising, branding, posters, and more. MADE Good Time Script

Kayto (Script + Handwriting) Kayto Script is a pointed brush calligraphy font that combines cursive writing with East Asian calligraphy flair. Instead of mechanical thick-and-thin strokes like regular calligraphy, Kayto is written with varieties of pressure that result in a somewhat melodic strokes with lively energy. Kayto (Script + Handwriting)