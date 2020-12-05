Carbon Type CarbonType was scanned directly from letters produced by a Samsonite typewriter. There was no “1” on the machine, so a lowercase L was used in its place. Carbon Type

Cutive Mono Cutive Mono is based on a number of classic typewriter fonts, in particular the faces of IBM's Executive typewriter, and its older Smith-Premier. In Cutive, these old faces re-emerge as webfonts that are useful for adding character to body texts as well as in larger sizes for headers and display. Cutive Mono

Harting Harting mimics a typewriter with a few crooked keys and a ribbon that's running out of ink. At low resolutions, smaller sizes of the fonts will appear merely crooked or a little jaggy; larger sizes or greater resolutions will approach the look of a typewriter that needs a new ribbon as well. Harting

Kingthings Trypewriter Kingthings Typewriter is inspired by a 90-year old typewriter with a sticky ribbon and spludgy letters. Its intentionally decayed look is a natural for retro designs. Kingthings Trypewriter

Nixie One Nixie One is a slab serif font that's a stylish update on vintage typewriter fonts. It works well for paragraph text, as it's highly legible. Nixie One

Secret Type Leaning heavily into distressed, eroded letterforms, this typewriter font lends a vintage charm to any design or print project. Secret Type

Special Elite With a jagged baseline and smudgy ink look, this font perfectly mimics the typefaces of older typewriters. Special Elite

Underwood Champion The Underwood company produced the first widely successful modern typewriters, starting around 1900. This font dutifully recreates an authentic-feeling replica of its characters. Underwood Champion

1942 Report 1942 Report is an equidistant typeface designed by Johan Holmdahl to resemble the Makina Rough font with decayed letterforms. Particularly noteworthy are the numbers 3, 5, 7 and 9 with descenders and 4, 6 and 8 with ascenders. 1942 Report