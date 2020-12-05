Sans-serif Fonts

Chivo Chivo is a grotesque sans serif font family that's an an indispensable ally to any designer. The strength of Chivo Black makes it ideal for highlights and headlines. Chivo Regular is perfect for combining with Chivo Black for continuous reading. Chivo

Comfortaa Comfortaa is a rounded geometric sans serif type design created to mimic Gill Sans. Best for display purposes, its smooth, wide letterforms are intended for large sizes. Comfortaa

Futura Futura was designed for the Bauer company in 1927 by Paul Renner. Based on geometric shapes, this sans serif face calls up the aesthetics of the Bauhaus school of the 1920s and 30s. Issued by the Bauer Foundry in a wide range of weights and widths, Futura has become a very popular choice for pagragraph text and display settings. Futura

Gordita Gordita is a minimal sans serif typeface with a geometric foundation that has been built upon with modern details that result in an optically balanced, friendly typeface. Gordita

Lato Lato is a sans serif typeface family created by Warsaw designer Łukasz Dziedzic. The semi-rounded details of the letters give Lato a feeling of warmth, while the strong structure provides stability and seriousness. Lato

Liberation Sans Liberation Sans is a font family which aims at metric compatibility with Arial, Times New Roman, and Courier New. Designed by Red Hat, it works great for headings and longer contexts as well. Liberation Sans

MADE Good Time Grotesque Designed by Maxim Schepin and Denis Schepin, MADE Good Time Grotesque was created to work in harmony with MADE GoodTime Script. Together or apart, they're great for short contexts in magazines, packaging, advertising, branding, posters, and more. MADE Good Time Grotesque

Montserrat The old posters and signs in the traditional Montserrat neighborhood of Buenos Aires inspired Julieta Ulanovsky to design this typeface and rescue the beauty of urban typography that emerged in the first half of the twentieth century. Montserrat

Oswald Oswald is a reworking of the classic Alternate Gothic sans serif typeface in order to better fit the pixel grid of standard digital screens. Oswald is designed to be used freely across the internet by web browsers on desktop computers, laptops and mobile devices. Oswald