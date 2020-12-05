Devoid of decorative lines or tapers, sans serif fonts bring a sophisticated, modern look to your text. Browse PicMonkey's sans serif fonts and then give our text and design tools a whirl.
Chivo is a grotesque sans serif font family that's an an indispensable ally to any designer. The strength of Chivo Black makes it ideal for highlights and headlines. Chivo Regular is perfect for combining with Chivo Black for continuous reading.
Comfortaa is a rounded geometric sans serif type design created to mimic Gill Sans. Best for display purposes, its smooth, wide letterforms are intended for large sizes.
Futura was designed for the Bauer company in 1927 by Paul Renner. Based on geometric shapes, this sans serif face calls up the aesthetics of the Bauhaus school of the 1920s and 30s. Issued by the Bauer Foundry in a wide range of weights and widths, Futura has become a very popular choice for pagragraph text and display settings.
Gordita is a minimal sans serif typeface with a geometric foundation that has been built upon with modern details that result in an optically balanced, friendly typeface.
Lato is a sans serif typeface family created by Warsaw designer Łukasz Dziedzic. The semi-rounded details of the letters give Lato a feeling of warmth, while the strong structure provides stability and seriousness.
Liberation Sans is a font family which aims at metric compatibility with Arial, Times New Roman, and Courier New. Designed by Red Hat, it works great for headings and longer contexts as well.
Designed by Maxim Schepin and Denis Schepin, MADE Good Time Grotesque was created to work in harmony with MADE GoodTime Script. Together or apart, they're great for short contexts in magazines, packaging, advertising, branding, posters, and more.
The old posters and signs in the traditional Montserrat neighborhood of Buenos Aires inspired Julieta Ulanovsky to design this typeface and rescue the beauty of urban typography that emerged in the first half of the twentieth century.
Oswald is a reworking of the classic Alternate Gothic sans serif typeface in order to better fit the pixel grid of standard digital screens. Oswald is designed to be used freely across the internet by web browsers on desktop computers, laptops and mobile devices.
Quiche Sans is a high-contrast, sans serif font with monoline stroke endings, angled stems, and geometric proportions. With weights ranging from thin to black and matching italics, this typeface can be used for print, web, branding, advertising, magazines, packaging and more.