Fonts>Sans-serif Fonts

Sans-serif Fonts

Sans-serif Fonts fonts

Devoid of decorative lines or tapers, sans serif fonts bring a sophisticated, modern look to your text. Browse PicMonkey's sans serif fonts and then give our text and design tools a whirl.

Chivo

Chivo is a grotesque sans serif font family that's an an indispensable ally to any designer. The strength of Chivo Black makes it ideal for highlights and headlines. Chivo Regular is perfect for combining with Chivo Black for continuous reading.

Chivo preview
Chivo

Comfortaa

Comfortaa is a rounded geometric sans serif type design created to mimic Gill Sans. Best for display purposes, its smooth, wide letterforms are intended for large sizes.

Comfortaa preview
Comfortaa

Futura

Futura was designed for the Bauer company in 1927 by Paul Renner. Based on geometric shapes, this sans serif face calls up the aesthetics of the Bauhaus school of the 1920s and 30s. Issued by the Bauer Foundry in a wide range of weights and widths, Futura has become a very popular choice for pagragraph text and display settings.

Futura preview
Futura

Gordita

Gordita is a minimal sans serif typeface with a geometric foundation that has been built upon with modern details that result in an optically balanced, friendly typeface.

Gordita preview
Gordita

Lato

Lato is a sans serif typeface family created by Warsaw designer Łukasz Dziedzic. The semi-rounded details of the letters give Lato a feeling of warmth, while the strong structure provides stability and seriousness.

Lato preview
Lato

Liberation Sans

Liberation Sans is a font family which aims at metric compatibility with Arial, Times New Roman, and Courier New. Designed by Red Hat, it works great for headings and longer contexts as well.

Liberation Sans preview
Liberation Sans

MADE Good Time Grotesque

Designed by Maxim Schepin and Denis Schepin, MADE Good Time Grotesque was created to work in harmony with MADE GoodTime Script. Together or apart, they're great for short contexts in magazines, packaging, advertising, branding, posters, and more.

MADE Good Time Grotesque preview
MADE Good Time Grotesque

Montserrat

The old posters and signs in the traditional Montserrat neighborhood of Buenos Aires inspired Julieta Ulanovsky to design this typeface and rescue the beauty of urban typography that emerged in the first half of the twentieth century.

Montserrat preview
Montserrat

Oswald

Oswald is a reworking of the classic Alternate Gothic sans serif typeface in order to better fit the pixel grid of standard digital screens. Oswald is designed to be used freely across the internet by web browsers on desktop computers, laptops and mobile devices.

Oswald preview
Oswald

Quiche Sans

Quiche Sans is a high-contrast, sans serif font with monoline stroke endings, angled stems, and geometric proportions. With weights ranging from thin to black and matching italics, this typeface can be used for print, web, branding, advertising, magazines, packaging and more.

Quiche Sans preview
Quiche Sans

Categories

CalligraphyChristmasHandwritingMinimalistModernOld EnglishResumeSans-serifScriptTattooTypewriterWedding

Why use PicMonkey for your designs?

Minimal learning curve

Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start creating spectacular designs immediately, no matter your skill level.

Extensive feature set

Start with a professionally designed template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.

So much for so little

Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.

See how PicMonkey can help you make designs

Design templatesStock photosGraphic shapesBackground eraserCloud storageBrand kitPhoto effectsText layouts

Adding text is just the beginning.